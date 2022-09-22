FIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B

Finland (FIN) will take on Denmark (DEN) in the 17th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday (September 22). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the FIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction.

Denmark managed to recover well in the tournament, winning the last two of their four games after a shaky start in which they lost their first two matches. They'll look to keep their winning streak going in order to be considered for the upcoming games.

Finland, on the other hand, have had an outstanding season, winning four of their six games. Batters have been in excellent form, and bowlers have not let them down, successfully defending the totals.

They will look to come back strong after losing to the Netherlands XI by 92 runs in their previous game.

FIN vs DEN, Match Details, ECC T10

The 17th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Finland and Denmark will be played on September 22 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The game is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST.

Match: FIN vs DEN, Match 17, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 22, 2022; 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

FIN vs DEN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160 being the average total at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 120

Average 2nd innings score: 110

FIN vs DEN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Finland: W-L-W-L-W

Denmark: L-W-L-W-L

FIN vs DEN Probable Playing XIs

Finland injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Finland Probable Playing XI :

Jonathan Scamans, Ziaur Rehman, Nathan Collins (c), Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Areeb Quadir (wk), Atif Rasheed, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Mahesh Tambe, Raaz Mohammad, Praveen Kumar

Denmark injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Denmark Probable Playing XI

Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Taranjit Bharaj (c&wk), Saran Aslam, Musa Mahmood, Abdullah Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Raizul Sawmy, Magnus Kristensen, Shakeel Zeb, Lucky Malik, Eshan Karimi

FIN vs DEN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jonathan Scamans (172 runs in six games, Average: 34.40)

Scamans has looked impressive in the competition so far, scoring 172 runs at an impressive average of 34.40 and is a safe bet for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Saran Aslam (93 runs and two wickets in six games, S.R: 89.67)

He is a top batter who has been reliable with the bat for his side so far. He has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 89.67 in six appearances, making him a multiplier choice for your fantasy team in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amjad Sher (89 runs & seven wickets in six games, E.R: 8.67 )

Amjad is a top-rounder and has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in this tournament, beautifully leading his side. He has scored 89 runs while taking seven wickets in six games, making him the default pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Raaz Muhammad (Eight wickets in six games, Average: 10.12)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Raaz has picked up eight wickets in six games at an average of 10.12, becoming his side's leading wicket-taker this season.

FIN vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Asaduzzaman

He is another player to watch out for in today's game. He has consistently provided breakthroughs for his team, making him a valuable player for the vice-captaincy role. He has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 11.40 in six games.

Shangeev Thanikaithasan

He has been a standout batter throughout the tournament, putting his experience and skills to good use. He has scored 211 runs at an outstanding average of 42.20 in six games and could be a great fit for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for FIN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Magnus Kristensen 87 runs in five games Anique Uddin 49 runs & one wicket in six games Eshan Karimi Seven wickets in six games Shangeev Thanikaithasan 211 runs in six games Muhammad Asaduzzaman 10 wickets in six games

FIN vs DEN match expert tips match 17th, ECC T10

Shakeel Zeb was outstanding with his right-arm medium-fast bowling against Hungary, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 12.00 to total six scalps in just four games. He is an excellent pick for your multiple fantasy team and could be an easy captaincy pick for today's game.

FIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17th, Head To Head League

FIN vs DEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Mahesh Tambe, Saran Aslam, Lucky Malik

All-Rounders: Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher

Bowlers: Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Raaz Muhammad, Eshan Karimi, Abdullah Mahmood

FIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17th, Grand League

FIN vs DEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Mahesh Tambe, Saran Aslam, Musa Mahmood

All-Rounders: Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher

Bowlers: Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Raaz Muhammad, Eshan Karimi, Abdullah Mahmood

