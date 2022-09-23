FIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator Group B 

Finland will take on Denmark in the Group B Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Friday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Finland started their campaign well but faltered towards the end of the league stage. They lost four of their last five games, and their net run rate was pretty poor as well, leading to them finishing third in the points table. Meanwhile, Denmark have had three wins and five losses to finish fourth in the standings.

FIN vs DEN, Match Details

The Eliminator game of Group B of the European Cricket Championship T10 between Finland and Denmark will be played on September 23 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FIN vs DEN

Date & Time: September 23, 2022, 5 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected here. Another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by team batting first: 24

Matches won by team bowling first: 20

FIN vs DEN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Finland: L-L-L-W-L

Denmark: L-W-W-L-W

FIN vs DEN Probable Playing XIs today

Finland Team News

No major injury concern

Finland Probable Playing XI

Ziaur Rehman, Nathan Collins (c), Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Adnan Ahmad, Peter Gallagher, Matthew Jenkinson, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Belayet Khan, Raaz Mohammad, Parveen Kumar

Denmark Team News

No major injury concerns

Denmark Probable Playing XI

Taranjit Bharaj (c & wk), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saran Aslam, Magnus Kristensen, Musa Mahmood, Raizul Sawmy, Abdullah Mahmood, Adam Leigh, Lucky Malik, Eshan Karimi, Shakeel Zeb

Today’s FIN vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jonathan Scamans (7 matches, 181 runs)

Scamans seems to be in good touch with the bat. The Finland wicketkeeper batter has scored 181 runs striking at 190.52. He has smacked 13 fours and 16 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Saran Aslam (8 matches, 192 runs, 2 wickets)

Aslam has been batting pretty well and has chipped in decently with the ball too. He has scored 192 runs at a strike rate of 237.03 and has two scalps.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdullah Mahmood (8 matches, 9 wickets, 30 runs)

Mahmood is in good form with the ball. He has picked up nine wickets at a strike rate of 6.66 in the tournament. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Raaz Mohammad (8 matches, 10 wickets)

Mohammad has been very consistent with the ball for Finland. He has taken ten wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.86.

FIN vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shangeev Thanikaithasan (7 matches, 237 runs)

Thanikaithasan has been in excellent form with the bat. He has amassed 237 runs at an average of 39.50. He's striking at 257.60 and has hit 26 sixes.

Amjad Sher (8 matches, 110 runs, 8 wickets)

Sher has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 110 runs at a strike rate of 189.65 and has picked up eight wickets.

Five Must-picks with player stats for FIN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amjad Sher 110 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Shangeev Thanikaithasan 237 runs in 7 matches Saran Aslam 192 runs & 2 wickets in 8 matches Eshan Karimi 11 wickets in 8 matches Jonathan Scamans 181 runs in 7 matches

FIN vs DEN match expert tips

The top-order batters and big-hitters have performed well in the tournament. Jonathan Scamans and Shangeev Thanikaithasan are respectively the leading run-getters for Denmark and Finland. They might be crucial fantasy picks. Moreover, all-rounders like Amjad Sher, Abdullah Mahmood and Shangeev Thanikaithasan could be the top captaincy candidates.

FIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Finland vs Denmark - European Cricket Championship T10 2022 - Eliminator.

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Atif Rasheed, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Abdullah Mahmood, Shangeev Thanikaithasan

Bowlers: Raaz Mohammad, Parveen Kumar, Eshan Karimi

FIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Finland vs Denmark - European Cricket Championship T10 2022 - Eliminator.

Wicketkeeper: Taranjit Bharaj, Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Atif Rasheed, Adnan Ahmad, Saran Aslam

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Abdullah Mahmood, Shangeev Thanikaithasan

Bowlers: Raaz Mohammad, Raizul Sawmy, Eshan Karimi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far