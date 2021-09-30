FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 16

Finland (FIN) will be up against England XI (ENG-XI) in a Group C European Cricket Championship fixture at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Finland are currently sitting at the bottom of the Group C points table, winning just one of their six European Cricket Championship matches. They faced a 25-run defeat in their previous match against Germany. England XI, on the other hand, are comfortably perched atop the Group C points table, winning five out of their six matches. They defeated the Czech Republic by 72 runs in their previous European Cricket Championship match.

FIN vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

FIN XI

Nathan Collins (C), Jonathan Scamans (WK), Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Parveen Kumar, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

ENG-XI

Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal, Euan Woods, Tom Bevan.

Match Details

FIN vs ENG-XI, Match 16, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is an absolute belter, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 111 runs. While the batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries, the bowlers need to bowl tight lines and lengths as there is little to no margin for error. The team winning the toss should bat first on this ground.

Today’s FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Aravind Mohan: Mohan is a skilled batsman who can help you fetch healthy fantasy points in the game. He is the top-scorer for Finland in the European Cricket Championship with 154 runs in six matches.

Batsmen

Harrison Ward: Ward is an explosive batsman who has smashed 144 runs in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Peter Gallagher: Gallagher is a quality player from Finland who has underperformed so far this season. But he is expected to play a crucial role for his side today.

All-rounders

Sam Pearce: Pearce has been one of the best all-rounders in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored nine runs while picking up seven wickets in five matches.

Amjad Sher: Sher is a handy all-rounder who has scored 62 runs and picked up two wickets in six matches. He can prove to be a great utility pick for today's game.

Bowlers

Rich Edwards: Edwards has been consistently picking up crucial wickets for his side in the European Cricket Championship. He has scalped eight wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.90.

Raaz Muhammad: Muhammad can provide us with some valuable points today with his bowling skills. He has picked up four wickets in six matches so far this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) - 276 points

Rich Edwards (ENG-XI) - 274 points

Alex Rusell (ENG-XI) - 261 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 259 points

Aravind Mohan (FIN) - 241 points

Important Stats for FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Sam Pearce: 7 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.78

Rich Edwards: 8 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 4.50

Alex Rusell: 7 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 7.12

Harrison Ward: 144 runs in 6 matches; SR - 236.06

Aravind Mohan: 154 runs in 6 matches; SR - 173.03

FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Sam Pearce, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Rusell.

Captain: Euan Woods. Vice-captain: Peter Gallagher.

FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Dan Lincoln, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Amjad Sher, Sam Pearce, Raaz Muhammad, Rich Edwards, Alex Rusell.

Captain: Peter Gallagher. Vice-captain: Sam Pearce.

Edited by Samya Majumdar