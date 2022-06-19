FIN vs EST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Finland (FIN) and Estonia (EST) is set to take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Sunday, 19 June.

Finland will start as the clear favorites, owing to their well-balanced roster. Led by Mahesh Tambe, Finland have done well in recent months, competing against fellow upcoming cricketing nations across Europe. However, they will have their task cut out against Estonia, who will fancy their chances of bagging a win. With both teams keen to emerge victorious, an intriguing game beckons in Kerava.

FIN vs EST Probable Playing 11 Today

FIN XI

Sapan Mehta, Nathan Collins, Aravind Mohan, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Atif Rasheed, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Peter Gallagher, Mahesh Tambe (c), Mohammad Asaduzzaman and Muhammad Imran.

EST XI

Moshiur Rahman, Habib Khan, Arslan Amjad, Maidul Islam, Stuart Hook (wk), Murali Obili, Marko Vaik (c), Romeo Tanna, Ashish Rana, Elias Hasan and Kalle Vislapuu.

Match Details

FIN vs EST, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 19th June 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is on the slower side, allowing the bowlers to have a big impact on the proceedings. The pacers should get the ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. There should be ample help on offer for the spinners as well, with wickets in hand being key. 150-160 will be a great total at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's FIN vs EST Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan: Aravind Mohan is one of the most talented players in the Finland set-up, capable of clearing the boundary at will. While he has been in decent form in the last few months, he also adds value with his noteworthy keeping skills. With Mohan likely to bat in the top order, he is a good addition to your FIN vs EST Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Murali Obili: Murali Obili is perhaps Estonia's go-to player, given his superior skill-set. While Obili is a proven performer in the middle order, he is an impressive bowler with the new ball. With his skill-set bound to have a say in this game, he is a must-have in your FIN vs EST Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Amjad Sher: Amjad Sher has been a key part of Finland's white-ball teams for quite some time now. His bowling prowess is a crucial part of Finland's bowling attack, but it is his ability to score quick runs in the middle order that sets him apart. Sher's experience and ability to come up with crunch performances makes him a fine pick for your FIN vs EST Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mahesh Tambe: Finland captain Mahesh Tambe has been brilliant in domestic competitions and also in national team colors, bowling crunch overs and delivering the goods consistently. His experience and variations should serve him well on a slightly slowish track, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in FIN vs EST Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Sher (FIN)

Murali Obili (EST)

Arslan Amjad (EST)

Important stats for FIN vs EST Dream11 prediction team

Nathan Collins - 205 runs in 8 T20I matches, Average: 25.62

Amjad Sher - 71 runs and 9 wickets in 8 T20I matches

Peter Gallagher - 135 runs in 6 T20I matches, SR: 137.76

FIN vs EST Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

FIN vs EST Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Mohan, S Hook, N Collins, S Mehta, M Obili, M Islam, A Sher, A Amjad, M Tambe, M Asaduzzaman and A Rana.

Captain: A Sher. Vice-captain: M Obili.

FIN vs EST Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Mohan, S Hook, N Collins, V Padhaal, M Obili, M Islam, A Sher, P Gallagher, M Tambe, K Vislapuu and A Rana.

Captain: M Obili. Vice-captain: N Collins.

