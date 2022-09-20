FIN vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B

Finland (FIN) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the sixth game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday (September 20). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the FIN vs HUN Dream11 prediction.

Finland got off to a good start, defeating Hungary by five runs. Their bowlers did an outstanding job with their batters, allowing them to score 96 runs after being called to bat first. They will look to extend their winning streak to two games in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Hungary got off to a slow start and will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday.

FIN vs HUN, Match Details, ECC T10

The sixth game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Finland and Hungary will be played on September 20 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The game is set to take place at 03:00 pm IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FIN vs HUN, Match 6, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 20, 2022; 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

FIN vs HUN Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is generally well-balanced, with some early movement for pacers. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots and the trend is expected to continue in this match as well.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 88

Average 2nd innings score: 84

FIN vs HUN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Finland: W-L-L-L-L

Hungary: L-L-L-L-W

FIN vs HUN Probable Playing XIs

Finland injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Finland Probable Playing XI :

Jonathan Scamans (wk), Ziaur Rehman, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Nathan Collins (c), Adnan Ahmad, Mahesh Tambe, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Raaz Mohammad

Hungary injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Hungary Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Vinoth Ravindran, Ximus du Plooy, Zahir Safi, Khaibar Deldar (c), Asanka Weligamage, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Sandeep Mohandas

FIN vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jonathan Scamans (31 runs in two games, S.R: 102.00)

He has amassed 31 runs at an average of 15.50 in two games and is a safe bet for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Vinoth Ravindran (51 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 7.19)

Ravindran is an attacking style batter who scored fifty against the Netherlands with a strike rate of over 150 and could be a great addition to your FIN vs HUN fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zeeshan Khan (31 runs & two wickets in his previous outing, E.R: 9.50 )

Zeeshan is the top-rounder who can score you points with both the bat and the ball. He scored 31 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 238.16 and took two wickets in the previous game against Finland, making him a must-have in your FIN vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Abhitesh Prasher (11 runs & two wickets in her previous outing, E.R: 4:00)

Prasher was brilliant with the ball against Finland, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 and scoring 11 runs in the middle order. His pace is excellent, and he can be counted on to take a couple of wickets in the upcoming games.

FIN vs HUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Harsh Mandhyan

He's a fabulous all-rounder who is finding success with both the bat and the ball. He scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 and took two wickets against Finland in his previous game, making him a captaincy pick for today's game.

Ziaur Rehman

Rehman is an experienced all-rounder who has proven to be a consistent performer for Finland in the format. However, he is yet to shine and produce an impressive figure. Given his previous performances, he is our top choice for your fantasy team's vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for FIN vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats (T20I) Abhishek Kheterpal 11 runs in one game Atif Rasheed 45 runs in two games Peter Gallagher 1 run & 2 wickets in 2 games Asanka Weligamage 6 runs in one game Parveen Kumar 23runs in two games

FIN vs HUN match expert tips match 6th, ECC T10

Mohammad Asaduzzaman was outstanding with his leg-spin bowling against Denmark, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 and totaling seven wickets in two games. He is an excellent pick for your multiple fantasy team and could be an easy captaincy pick for today's game.

FIN vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6th, Head To Head League

FIN vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Mahesh Tambe, Vinoth Ravindran, Khaibar Deldar

All-Rounders: Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Zeeshan Kukikhel

Bowlers: Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar

FIN vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6th, Grand League

FIN vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Mahesh Tambe, Vinoth Ravindran, Nathan Collins

All-Rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Zeeshan Kukikhel

Bowlers: Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar

