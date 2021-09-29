FIN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Finland will take on Italy in the 13th match of the Group C Dream11 ECC-T10 on September 29 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

After three consecutive losses, Finland got their first win in the previous match against Italy. They will be meeting them for the second time and would look forward to winning this game too.

Italy have underperformed in this tournament having lost four games in a row. They are placed at the bottom of the table and will aim to avenge their previous setbacks in this matchup.

FIN vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

Finland

Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Parveen Kumar, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

Italy

Hassan Ahmad (WK), Manoj Rodrigo, Baljit Singh (C), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh

Match Details

Match: FIN vs ITA, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: September 29, 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is batting friendly with teams having consistently amassed huge totals at this ground in the ECC-T10.

Batters have enjoyed playing here as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. As per previous records, a high-scoring match is expected here.

The team winning the toss would like to bat first.

Today’s FIN vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan: Mohan has been consistently performing in all four matches and is expected to do the same in this match also.

Batters

Baljit Singh: Baljit brilliantly performed in the previous game, picking up three wickets and also scoring some handy runs. He will be looking to continue his form in this game.

Peter Gallagher: Peter has not been in good touch with the bat in the last four matches but has picked up two wickets. He will be a decent option in the batting section.

All-rounder

Amir Sharif: Amir is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistently performing every game with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 66 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in four matches.

Mahesh Tambe: Mahesh is a great bowling allrounder who can also play good strokes. He picked up a three-wicket haul in the previous game and is expected to perform well today too.

Bowlers

Mohammad Imran: Imran is a safe option in the bowling section. He has picked up two wickets so far and has also contributed a few runs with the bat.

Raaz Muhammad: Except for the previous encounter, Raaz has picked up a wicket in three games. He can be a crucial bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIN vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA)- 468 points

Baljit Singh (ITA)- 194 points

Muhammad Imran (ITA)- 185 points

Aravind Mohan (FIN)- 149 points

Mahesh Tambe (FIN)- 158 points

Important stats for FIN vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif - 4 matches, 66 runs & 10 wickets

Aravind Mohan - 4 matches, 85 runs

Baljit Singh - 4 matches, 50 runs, 3 wickets

Raaz Muhammad - 4 matches, 3 wickets

Mahesh Tambe - 4 matches, 3 wickets

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Baljit Singh, Manoj Rodrigo, Amir Sharif, Mahes Tambe, Praveen Garhwal, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad, Muhammad Imran-II

Captain: Amir Sharif Vice-Captain: Peter Gallagher

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Hassan Ahmad, Ammad Khan, Peter Gallagher, Baljit Singh, Amjad Sher, Amir Sharif, Mahes Tambe, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad, Naveen Shahid

Captain: Baljit Singh Vice-Captain: Mahesh Tambe.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar