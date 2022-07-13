FIN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 8

Finland (FIN) will take on Italy (ITA) in the eighth match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier Group A at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland on Wednesday.

Italy made a solid start, defeating Greece by nine wickets. Crishan Kalugamage took three wickets, restricting them to 68 runs. Joy Perera and Anthony Mosca held their nerves and chased the total down in 12 overs, scoring 23 and 34 runs, respectively.

Finland, on the other hand, are coming off a 12-run victory over Sweden in their first game. They hope to maintain their winning momentum on Wednesday.

FIN vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

FIN XI

Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Nathan Collins (c), Peter Gallagher, Sapan Mehta, Raaz Mohammad, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Matthew Jenkinson, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe

ITA XI

Justin Mosca, Joy Perera, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Gian-Piero Meade, Gareth Berg (c), Harry Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Manpreet Singh (wk), Crishan Kalugamage, Bashar Khan, Ali Hasan

Match Details

FIN vs ITA, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 8

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Finland

Pitch Report

The track at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is a balanced one and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 130 could be a challenging one on this track.

Today’s FIN vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonathan Scamans: Jonathan showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. He is due for a big knock, so he is definitely one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Anthony Joseph Mosca: Anthony Mosca had a good start against Greece, scoring 34 runs at a strike rate of 103.03 but couldn't convert it into a big innings. He is expected to deliver a stellar performance in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Peter Gallagher: Peter Gallagher looked superb against pace and spin in his last outing, scoring 18 runs at a strike rate of 163.64 while taking two wickets at an economy rate of 3.75 He is a must-have in your FIN vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Crishan Kalugamage: Crishan delivered a brilliant performance against Greece, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 3.00. And given his batting prowess, you cannot leave him out of your FIN vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIN vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Gareth Berg (ITA)

Nathan Collins (FIN)

Gian-Piero Meade (ITA)

Amjad Sher (FIN)

Joy Perera (ITA)

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today

FIN vs ITA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Scamans, Joy Perera, Nathan Collins, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Bashar Khan, Mahesh Tambe, Raaz Mohammad, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

Captain: Peter Gallagher Vice-Captain: Crishan Kalugamage

FIN vs ITA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonathan Scamans, Joy Perera, Nathan Collins, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Bashar Khan, Mahesh Tambe, Raaz Mohammad, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

Captain: Raaz Mohammad Vice-Captain: Peter Gallagher

