FIN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 8

Finland (FIN) will take on Italy (ITA) in the eighth match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Wednesday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Italy are one of the strongest in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers. They won their first match against Greece by nine wickets. Finland are also one of the strongest teams and have won their first match against Sweden by 12 runs.

Both teams are coming from individual victories and will hope to keep the winning momentum going. However, Italy are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FIN vs ITA Probable Playing XI

FIN Playing XI

Jonathan Scamans (wk), Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Matthew Jenkinson, Sapan Mehta, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb, Mohammad Asaduzzaman

ITA Playing XI

Manpreet Singh (wk), Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed

Match Details

FIN vs ITA, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 8

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava is likely to be batting friendly. Spinners are expected to get some purchase out of it; otherwise, it might be difficult for the bowling unit to stop the players with willow. Anything over 150 is a good total on this pitch.

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Scamans, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 22 runs and took one catch in the last match against Sweden.

Batters

J Perera and A Joseph are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. N Collins is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

P Gallagher and A Sher are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Kalugamage and G Kyle. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FIN vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

P Gallagher (FIN)

C Kalugamage (ITA)

A Sher (FIN)

FIN vs ITA: Important stats for Dream11 team

P Gallagher - 18 runs and two wickets

C Kalugamage - Three wickets

A Sher - 18 runs

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Scamans, A Joseph, J Perera, N Collins, P Gallagher, A Sher, H Manenti, B Khan, G Kyle, H Ali, C Kalugamage

Captain: P Gallagher Vice Captain: C Kalugamage

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Scamans, A Joseph, J Perera, N Collins, P Gallagher, A Sher, B Khan, G Kyle, N Shahid, H Ali, C Kalugamage

Captain: C Kalugamage Vice Captain: P Gallagher

