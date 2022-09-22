FIN vs NED-XI, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 19

Finland will lock horns with the Netherlands XI in the 19th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Finland have won four out of their six matches and are second in Group B. Netherlands XI, on the other hand, have won all of their six matches and are on top of Group B..
The last time the two teams met, the Netherlands XI defeated Finland by 92 runs.
FIN vs NED-XI Match Details
The 19th match of Group B of the ECC International T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday, September 22. The match is set to take place at 09:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
FIN vs NED-XI, European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 19
Date and Time: 22nd September 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
FIN vs NED-XI Pitch Report
The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 115
Average second innings score: 120
FIN vs NED-XI Form Guide (Previous Matches)
FIN: L-W-L-W-W
NED-XI: W-W-W-W-W
FIN vs NED-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match
FIN Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
FIN Probable Playing 11
Ziaur Rehman, Jonathan Scamans, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mahesh Tambe, Parveen Kumar, Areeb Quadir, Raaz Mohammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman
NED-XI Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
NED-XI Probable Playing 11
Ratha Alphonse, Asad Zulfiqar, Boris Gorlee, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat, Olivier Elenbaas, Arnav Jain, Musa Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd
FIN vs NED-XI Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jonathan Scamans (6 matches, 172 runs, Strike Rate: 193.25)
Jonathan has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter in the tournament, smashing 172 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 193.25.
Top Batter Pick
Clayton Floyd (6 matches, 66 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 264 and Economy Rate: 9.37)
Floyd has scored a total of 66 runs while scalping 11 wickets in six matches. He is a must-have pick in this match.
Top All-rounder Pick
Amjad Sher (6 matches, 89 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 197.77 and Economy Rate: 13.27)
Sher has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 89 runs, while picking up eight wickets in six matches for his team.
Top Bowler Pick
Sebastiaan Braat (6 matches, 97 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 242.50 and Economy Rate: 10.28)
Braat has scalped five wickets while scoring 97 runs in six matches. He is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs on Friday.
FIN vs NED-XI match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Clayton Floyd
Floyd has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.
Amjad Sher
Sher has been in fine form in the European Cricket Championship, contributing equally with both the bat and ball
5 Must-pick players with stats for FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
FIN vs NED-XI match expert tips
Amjad Sher could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this FIN vs NED-XI match, click here!
FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League
FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans, Asad Zulfiqar
Batters: Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Mahesh Tambe
All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, R Klein
Bowlers: Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat, Raaz Mohammad
FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League
FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans
Batters: Clayton Floyd, Mahesh Tambe, Nathan Collins, Boris Gorlee
All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, R Klein
Bowlers: Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat, Mohammad Asaduzzaman