FIN vs NED-XI, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 19

Finland will lock horns with the Netherlands XI in the 19th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Finland have won four out of their six matches and are second in Group B. Netherlands XI, on the other hand, have won all of their six matches and are on top of Group B..

The last time the two teams met, the Netherlands XI defeated Finland by 92 runs.

FIN vs NED-XI Match Details

The 19th match of Group B of the ECC International T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday, September 22. The match is set to take place at 09:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FIN vs NED-XI, European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 19

Date and Time: 22nd September 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

FIN vs NED-XI Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 115

Average second innings score: 120

FIN vs NED-XI Form Guide (Previous Matches)

FIN: L-W-L-W-W

NED-XI: W-W-W-W-W

FIN vs NED-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

FIN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FIN Probable Playing 11

Ziaur Rehman, Jonathan Scamans, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mahesh Tambe, Parveen Kumar, Areeb Quadir, Raaz Mohammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman

NED-XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NED-XI Probable Playing 11

Ratha Alphonse, Asad Zulfiqar, Boris Gorlee, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat, Olivier Elenbaas, Arnav Jain, Musa Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd

FIN vs NED-XI Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jonathan Scamans (6 matches, 172 runs, Strike Rate: 193.25)

Jonathan has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter in the tournament, smashing 172 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 193.25.

Top Batter Pick

Clayton Floyd (6 matches, 66 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 264 and Economy Rate: 9.37)

Floyd has scored a total of 66 runs while scalping 11 wickets in six matches. He is a must-have pick in this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amjad Sher (6 matches, 89 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 197.77 and Economy Rate: 13.27)

Sher has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 89 runs, while picking up eight wickets in six matches for his team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sebastiaan Braat (6 matches, 97 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 242.50 and Economy Rate: 10.28)

Braat has scalped five wickets while scoring 97 runs in six matches. He is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs on Friday.

FIN vs NED-XI match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Clayton Floyd

Floyd has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Amjad Sher

Sher has been in fine form in the European Cricket Championship, contributing equally with both the bat and ball

5 Must-pick players with stats for FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Clayton Floyd 66 runs and 11 wickets in 6 matches Amjad Sher 89 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches Sebastiaan Braat 97 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches Jonathan Scamans 172 runs in 6 matches Mohammad Asaduzzaman 10 wickets in 6 matches

FIN vs NED-XI match expert tips

Amjad Sher could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this FIN vs NED-XI match, click here!

FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

FIN vs NED-XI, Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans, Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Mahesh Tambe

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, R Klein

Bowlers: Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat, Raaz Mohammad

FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

FIN vs NED-XI, Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

FIN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Clayton Floyd, Mahesh Tambe, Nathan Collins, Boris Gorlee

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, R Klein

Bowlers: Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat, Mohammad Asaduzzaman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far