FIN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for 3rd & 4th T20Is

Finland will be up against Sweden in back-to-back T20I matches at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Sunday.

Finland will come into today's double-header high on confidence after winning the first two T20Is convincingly by four wickets each. They have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match T20I series and will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum on Sunday as well. Sweden, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performances in the first two matches. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility if they want to shy away a series loss.

FIN vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

FIN XI

Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Aniketh Pusthay, Aravind Mohan, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Tambe, Amjad Sher, Hariharan Dandapani, Naveed Shahid, Raaz Mohammad.

SWE XI

Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Rahel Khan, Wynand Boshoff (WK), Imal Zuwak, Dipanjan Dey, Khalid Zahid, Hassan Mehmood, Qudratullah Zadran, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Baz Ayubi.

Match Details

FIN vs SWE, 3rd & 4th T20I

Date and Time: 22nd August 2021, 01:00 PM & 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava is a sporting one. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots. The pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. The wicket gets a little bit easier to bat on as the match progresses and the team winning the toss will look to field first at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 138.

Today’s FIN vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan: Mohan has been in decent touch with the bat this series, scoring 60 runs in two matches. He is a quality batsman who can score some crucial runs for his team on Sunday.

Batsmen

Nathan Collins: The Finnish skipper has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 141.37 in two matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for the hosts in the series.

Peter Gallagher: Gallagher didn't perform as per the expectations on the opening day of the series. He scored just 23 runs while picking up a wicket in two matches. However, he is a quality player who can do well with both the bat and ball in Sunday's double-header.

All-rounders

Amjad Sher: Sher has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the series. He has scored 40 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 222.22 and also picked up five wickets in two matches.

Abhijit Venkatesh: The Swedish skipper has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ongoing series. He has scored 61 runs while taking four wickets at an economy rate of 4.42 in two matches.

Bowlers

Mahesh Tambe: Tambe has picked up a wicket while scoring 17 runs in two matches he has played this series. He is a quality bowler who can also score some handy runs with the bat down the order.

Hassan Mehmood: Mehmood has been a little bit expensive with the ball in the series, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 10.34 in two matches. He is someone who can take wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIN vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Sher (FIN) - 227 points

Abhijit Venkatesh (SWE) - 210 points

Dipanjan Dey (SWE) - 131 points

Nathan Collins (FIN) - 121 points

Aravind Mohan (FIN) - 92 points

Important Stats for FIN vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Abhijit Venkatesh: 61 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 132.60 and ER - 4.42

Amjad Sher: 40 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 222.22 and ER - 3.25

Gerhard Erasmus: 90 runs in 2 matches; SR - 155.17

Nathan Collins: 82 runs in 2 matches; SR - 141.37

Aravind Mohan: 60 runs in 2 matches; SR - 107.14

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction - Finland tour of Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wynand Boshoff, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Rahel Khan, Amjad Sher, Naveed Shahid, Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh, Mahesh Tambe, Liam Karlsson, Hassan Mehmood.

Captain: Abhijit Venkatesh. Vice-captain: Rahel Khan.

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction - Sweden tour of Finland

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Wynand Boshoff, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Rahel Khan, Amjad Sher, Naveed Shahid, Abhijit Venkatesh, Mahesh Tambe, Hassan Mehmood, Lemar Momand.

Captain: Amjad Sher. Vice-captain: Abhijit Venkatesh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar