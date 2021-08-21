FIN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st & 2nd T20Is

Finland will take on Sweden in the first two T20Is at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Saturday.

Sweden’s tour of Finland will kick off with the first two T20Is today. Finland are ranked 64th in the world rankings with one win in their last five T20Is. Meanwhile, Sweden are unranked and have lost their previous T20I series against Denmark.

FIN vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

FIN XI

Peter Gallagher, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Aniketh Pusthay, Adnan Syed, Hariharan Dandapani, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Aravind Mohan (wk), Nathan Collins (c), Khalid Mangal

SWE XI

Rahul Gowthaman, Hassan Mehmood, Khalid Zahid, Rahel Khan, Oktai Gholami, Wynand Boshoff (wk), Baz Ayubi, Lemar Momand, Liam Karlsson, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Dipanjan Dey

Match Details

FIN vs SWE, 1st & 2nd T20Is

Date and Time: 21st August, 2021, 1:00 PM and 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The track at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is a batting paradise, especially in the T20 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs. The side winning the toss should ideally bat first in order to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions.

Today’s FIN vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Boshoff should be the first choice for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot. The right-handed batsman has scored 36 runs in his last three T20Is.

Batsmen

Peter Gallagher is a top batsman who’ll be looking to play a big knock today. He has scored 83 runs in three T20Is in his career.

Nathan Collins is Finland's captain and a reliable batsman who’s expected to get the job done today. In the five matches of his international career, he has scored 151 runs at an average of 30.20.

All-rounder

Amjad Sher is a fantastic all-rounder and should be considered among the multiplier picks for your FIN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy side. Sher has scored 56 runs and picked up five wickets in his last five T20Is.

Bowler

K Zahid is expected to do plenty of damage with the ball. In the last five T20 matches, he has scored 51 runs while also picking up three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIN vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Sher (FIN)

K Zahid (SWE)

Nathan Collins (FIN)

P Gallagher (FIN)

M Tambe (FIN)

Important stats for FIN vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Sher: 56 runs and 5 wickets

K Zahid: 51 runs and 3 wickets

N Collins: 151 runs

P Gallagher: 83 runs (in three matches)

M Tambe: 101 runs and 11 wickets

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Boshoff, R Khan, P Gallagher, N Collins, BM Ayubi, N Shahid, A Sher, K Zahid, H Mehmood, M B Tambe, A Syed

Captain: A Sher. Vice-captain: K Zahid

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Boshoff, R Khan, P Gallagher, N Collins, BM Ayubi, O Gholami, A Sher, K Zahid, H Mehmood, M B Tambe, A Syed

Captain: BM Ayubi. Vice-captain: MB Tambe

Edited by Samya Majumdar