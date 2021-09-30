FIN vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 18

Finland (FIN) will take on Germany (GER) in a Group C European Cricket Championship fixture at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

With just one win and five losses, Finland are reeling at the bottom of the points table in Group C. Germany, meanwhile, have been in good form in the European Cricket Championship, winning four of their six games.

FIN vs GER Probable Playing 11 today

Finland: Jonathan Scamans (wk), Nathan Collins (c), Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Parveen Kumar, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad

Germany: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (c), Finn Sadarangani, Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Sreekesh Srinivas, Saied Sajad, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy

Match Details

FIN vs GER, Group C, Match 18, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 30th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval generally favors the batters, who have been able to play through the line. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, another high-scoring European Cricket Championship encounter could be on the cards today.

Today’s FIN vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan – Mohan has been in top form with the bat. He is Finland's leading run-scorer in the European Cricket Championship with 154 runs at a strike rate of 173.03.

Batsmen

Shoaib Azam – The 29-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 89 runs while striking at 185.41. He has also taken five wickets.

Peter Gallagher – Gallagher has chipped in with 62 runs at a strike rate of 134.78 in the European Cricket Championship.

All-rounders

Rohit Singh – The Germany skipper is his side's leading run-scorer in the European Cricket Championship. He has amassed 156 runs at a strike rate of 177.27. Moreover, he has four wickets to his name.

Mahesh Tambe – The Finland fast bowler has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 10.28 in the tournament.

Bowlers

Fayaz Nasseri – Nasseri is the leading wicket-taker in Group C, having taken 11 scalps at an economy rate of 7.33.

Raaz Mohammad – Mohammad has fared decently in the European Cricket Championship so far. He has taken four wickets at an economy of 11.67.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIN vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Fayaz Nasseri (GER): 531 points

Rohit Singh (GER): 381 points

Shoaib Azam (GER): 372 points

Aravind Mohan (FIN): 251 points

Mahesh Tambe (FIN): 229 points

Important stats for FIN vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Fayaz Nasseri: 11 wickets; ER – 7.33

Rohit Singh: 156 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 177.27 & ER – 14.25

Shoaib Azam: 89 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 185.41 & ER – 9.11

Aravind Mohan: 154 runs; SR – 173.03

FIN vs GER Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Finland vs Germany - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Yasub, Aravind Mohan, Shoaib Azam, Nasrullah Zadran, Peter Gallagher, Rohit Singh, Mahesh Tambe, Amjad Sher, Sreekesh Srinivas, Fayaz Nasseri, Raaz Mohammad

Captain: Fayaz Nasseri. Vice-captain: Rohit Singh

Dream11 Team for Finland vs Germany - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Shoaib Azam, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Rohit Singh, Saied Sajad, Mahesh Tambe, Amjad Sher, Sreekesh Srinivas, Fayaz Nasseri, Raaz Mohammad

Captain: Shoaib Azam. Vice-captain: Mahesh Tambe

Edited by Samya Majumdar