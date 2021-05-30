FCT vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Matches 3 & 4 - May 31, 2021

First Contact will take on MTV Stallions in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Monday.

First Contact were founded in 2017 and are making their ECS debut in the ECS T10 Kiel. They have a pretty talented squad and will be looking to make a big impact and spring a few surprises in their maiden ECS tournament.

MTV Stallions, on the other hand, are an experienced side on the ECS circuit and are among the favorites to win the ECS T10 Kiel title. They won the Bronze final in the ECS Kummerfeld 2020 and also reached the ECN Hannover Hitout 2020 final.

Squads to choose from

First Contact: Muhammad Sharif Safi (c), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hafiz Musakhel, Hasil Momand, Hassaan Khalid, Imran Khan Hassan, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Nassrullah Amla, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Basit Orya, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

Predicted Playing XIs

First Contact: Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel (wk), Imran Khan, Zakirullah Zakhil, Salman Haider, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Sharif Safi (c), Aziz Ullah, Salman Haider, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Hafiz Musakhel

MTV Stallions: Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Ujwal Gadiraju, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Brijesh Prajapati (wk), Asghar Amarkhil

Match Details

Match: First Contact vs MTV Stallions, Match 3 & 4, ECS T10 Kiel

Date & Time: May 31st 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Kiel Cricket Ground is likely to be a solid one to bat on. The ball is likely to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. There might be some assistance for the the pacers. A score of around 95-100 may well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FCT vs MTV)

Dream11 Team for First Contact vs MTV Stallions - ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match 3 & 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brijesh Prajapati, Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Imran Khan Hassan, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Salman Haider

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Muhammad Sharif Safi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Aziz Ullah, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Ujwal Gadiraju, Nassrullah Amla, Salman Haider

Captain: Mohammad Faruq Arabzai. Vice-captain: Gaurav Singh Rathore