FJ-U19 vs INA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 4

The 4th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Fiji Under 19 (FJ-U19) squaring off against Indonesia Under 19 (INA-U19) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin in Australia on Tuesday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FJ-U19 vs INA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Fiji Under 19 won their last match against Papua New Guinea Under 19 by 19 runs. Indonesia Under 19, on the other hand, won their last match against Vanuatu Under 19 by 4 wickets.

Indonesia Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Fiji Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FJ-U19 vs INA-U19 Match Details

The 4th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 13 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin in Australia. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FJ-U19 vs INA-U19, Match 4

Date and Time: 13th June 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between New Zealand Under 19 and Japan Under 19, where a total of 428 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

FJ-U19 vs INA-U19 Form Guide

FJ-U19 - W

INA-U19 - W

FJ-U19 vs INA-U19 Probable Playing XI

FJ-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Liga Moceidaveta Manara, Josateki Malani ©, Jazray Samuel Browne, Joeli Qalo Ki Moala, Tukana Samuela Manakiwai, Dawson Roko Tawake (wk), Cecil Arthur Brown, Sunia Tuiwai Yalimaiwai, Maikeli Vunilawa Alipate Lauti, Viliame Matai Waqavakatoga, Marnoah Vaturogo Sorovakatini

INA-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

I Nyoman Adi Budana (c & wk), I Gede Teguh Pranatha Wiguna, Marlon Verom, Fabio Rayo, Andreas Alexander Hawoe, Junison Yusuf, Benni Taruk Padang, Dewa Gede Andika Pradipta Diatmika Wiswin, Marianus Molo, Putu Eka Rekananda Tanaya, Made Rama Yuda Diputra

FJ-U19 vs INA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Budana

I Budana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Roko is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Moceidaveta

T Samuela and L Moceidaveta are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Malani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Rekananda

J Yusuf and P Rekananda are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Hawoe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Tuiwai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Matai and S Tuiwai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Yuda is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FJ-U19 vs INA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Tuiwai

S Tuiwai will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 28 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

J Yusuf

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Yusuf as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 20 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for FJ-U19 vs INA-U19, Match 4

J Yusuf

L Moceidaveta

S Tuiwai

V Matai

M Yuda

Fiji Under 19 vs Indonesia Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fiji Under 19 vs Indonesia Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Budana

Batters: L Moceidaveta (c), J Malani

All-rounders: J Yusuf (vc), P Rekananda, A Hawoe, C Arthur

Bowlers: M Yuda, S Tuiwai, J Qalo, I Pranatha

Fiji Under 19 vs Indonesia Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Budana

Batters: L Moceidaveta

All-rounders: J Yusuf, P Rekananda, A Hawoe, J Samuel

Bowlers: M Yuda (vc), S Tuiwai (c), J Qalo, I Pranatha, V Matai

