FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Fiji Under 19 (FJ-U19) squaring off against New Zealand Under 19 (NZ-U19) at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Friday, June 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Fiji Under 19 have won two of their last three matches. New Zealand Under 19, on the other hand, have been victorious on all three occasions.

Fiji Under 19 are likely to be tough opponent, but New Zealand Under 19 are likely to prevail in this exciting encounter.

FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19 Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 16 at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19, Match 11

Date and Time: 16th June 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea Under 19 and Indonesia Under 19, where a total of 369 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19 Form Guide

FJ-U19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

NZ-U19 - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19 Probable Playing XI

FJ-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Liga Moceidaveta Manara, Josateki Malani ©, Jazray Samuel Browne, Joeli Qalo Ki Moala, Tukana Samuela Manakiwai, Dawson Roko Tawake (wk), Cecil Arthur Brown, Sunia Tuiwai Yalimaiwai, Maikeli Vunilawa Alipate Lauti, Viliame Matai Waqavakatoga, Marnoah Vaturogo Sorovakatini

NZ-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Jones, Will Julian, Snehith Reddy, Oscar Jackson ©, Ollie Tewatiya, Josh Olliver, Sam Clode (wk), Zac Cumming, Ben Breitmeyer, Ewald Schreuder, Rahman Hekmat

FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Thompson

A Thompson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Roko is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

W Julian

W Julian and J Olliver are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Malani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Reddy

O Tewatiya and S Reddy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Jackson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Tuiwai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Cumming and S Tuiwai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Breitmeyer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Tuiwai

S Tuiwai will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has gained 374 points in the last three matches.

Z Cumming

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Cumming as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 341 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for FJ-U19 vs NZ-U19, Match 11

Z Cumming

S Reddy

S Tuiwai

O Tewatiya

E Schreuder

Fiji Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fiji Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Thompson

Batters: W Julian, J Olliver

All-rounders: S Reddy (c), O Jackson, O Tewatiya (vc)

Bowlers: S Tuiwai, Z Cumming, B Breitmeyer, R Hekmat, E Schreuder

Fiji Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Thompson

Batters: W Julian

All-rounders: S Reddy, O Tewatiya

Bowlers: S Tuiwai (vc), Z Cumming (c), B Breitmeyer, R Hekmat, E Schreuder, V Matai, C Paul

