FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Fiji Under 19 (FJ-U19) square off against Samoa Under 19 (SMU-U19) at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns on Wednesday, June 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Fiji Under 19 have won three of their last five matches. Samoa Under 19, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches.

FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19 Match Details

The 19th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 21 at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 6:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19, Match 19

Date and Time: June 21 2023, 6:00 am IST

Venue: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Japan Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19 Form Guide

FJ-U19 - Won three of their last five matches

SMU-U19 - Won one of their last five matches

FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19 Probable Playing XI

FJ-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Liga Moceidaveta Manara, Josateki Malani ©, Jazray Samuel Browne, Joeli Qalo Ki Moala, Tukana Samuela Manakiwai, Dawson Roko Tawake (wk), Cecil Arthur Brown, Sunia Tuiwai Yalimaiwai, Maikeli Vunilawa Alipate Lauti, Viliame Matai Waqavakatoga, Marnoah Vaturogo Sorovakatini

SMU-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Afapene Ilaoa (wk), Polenisia Kaisara, Bondi Pita, Iefata Faafetai Tautiaga, Nusipepa Alaimoana, Punapunavale Sua Sale, Gasetoa Tasi, Tautalaaso Tagataese Moa, Darren Ernest Roache (c), So Joe Vailigi Rarotoga, Tineimoli Ropati

FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ilaoa

A Ilaoa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Roko is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Kaisara

B Pita and P Kaisara are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Malani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Sua Sale

C Arthur and P Sua Sale are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Samuel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Tuiwai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Matai and S Tuiwai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Qalo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

P Sua Sale

P Sua Sale will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has gained 424 points in the last five matches of the season.

V Matai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick V Matai as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 444 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for FJ-U19 vs SMU-U19, Match 19

S Tuiwai

V Matai

P Sua Sale

J Qalo

P Kaisara

Fiji Under 19 vs Samoa Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fiji Under 19 vs Samoa Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ilaoa

Batters: P Kaisara, B Pita

All-rounders: P Sua Sale, J Samuel

Bowlers: S Tuiwai, V Matai, J Qalo, D Ernest, S Joe, M Vaturogo

Fiji Under 19 vs Samoa Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ilaoa

Batters: P Kaisara, B Pita, I Faafetai

All-rounders: P Sua Sale, J Samuel

Bowlers: S Tuiwai, V Matai, J Qalo, D Ernest, S Joe

