FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Fiji Under 19 (FJ-U19) squaring off against Vanuatu Under 19 (VAN-U19) at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Sunday, June 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Fiji Under 19 have won two of their last four matches. Vanuatu Under 19, on the other hand, have lost all their last three games.

Vanuatu Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Fiji Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19 Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 18 at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 14

Date and Time: 18th June 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Samoa Under 19 and Indonesia Under 19, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19 Form Guide

FJ-U19 - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

VAN-U19 - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19 Probable Playing XI

FJ-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Liga Moceidaveta Manara, Josateki Malani ©, Jazray Samuel Browne, Joeli Qalo Ki Moala, Tukana Samuela Manakiwai, Dawson Roko Tawake (wk), Cecil Arthur Brown, Sunia Tuiwai Yalimaiwai, Maikeli Vunilawa Alipate Lauti, Viliame Matai Waqavakatoga, Marnoah Vaturogo Sorovakatini

VAN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Curran Tor William Kendrick ©, Sahlin Meltetake, Roderick Lekai, Raymondo Lekai (wk), Steve Wilkinson Sandy, Shay Narai, Cazzavio Yawoi, Graemila Fakao, Josh Andrew Molivakoro, Seru Vatoko, Walley Mansale

FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Lekai

R Lekai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Rekibalavu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Lekai

C Tor Williams and R Lekai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Malani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Arthur

C Arthur and S Narai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Samuel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Tuiwai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Matai and S Tuiwai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Andrew is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Tuiwai

S Tuiwai will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has gained 399 points in the last four matches.

S Narai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Narai as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 237 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for FJ-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 14

S Tuiwai

S Narai

J Andrew

V Matai

R Lekai

Fiji Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fiji Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Lekai

Batters: C Tor Williams, R Lekai

All-rounders: S Narai (vc), C Arthur, J Samuel

Bowlers: S Tuiwai (c), V Matai, J Andrew, J Qalo, M Vaturogo

Fiji Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Lekai

Batters: C Tor Williams, R Lekai, T Samuela

All-rounders: S Narai, J Samuel

Bowlers: S Tuiwai (c), V Matai, J Andrew (vc), J Qalo, M Vaturogo

