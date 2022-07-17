FLL vs ATL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 44

The Ft. Lauderdale Lions (FLL) will take on the Atlanta Lightning (ATL) in the 44th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at Central Broward Park in Florida on Monday, July 18.

The Atlanta Lightning are undefeated in their last two games and have improved with each game. They defeated the Ft. Lauderdale Lions by seven runs in their previous meeting this season.

Meanwhile, the Ft. Lauderdale Lions will look to avenge their previous loss and earn two points in the upcoming game. They will be heavily reliant on Roy Silva and Javelle Glen, who have been their standout performers thus far.

FLL vs ATL Probable Playing 11 Today

FLL XI

Atul Iyer, Danza Hyatt, Jr Elton Tucker, Javelle Glen, Kiran Kumar Reddy Vade, Masood Mohamed, Roy Silva (c), Ryan Persaud, Shamarie Calvin Brown, Ujwal Vinnakota, Zachary Sattaur (wk)

ATL XI

Khary Pierre (c), Hanchard Hamilton (wk), Heath Richards, Aditya Sharma, Mark Parchment, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds, Kyle Phillip, Amrut Pore

Match Details

FLL vs ATL, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 44

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Park, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well.

The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 127 runs.

Today's FLL vs ATL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hanchard Hamilton: He has been a reliable batter for his side, scoring 30 runs at a strike rate of 93.75, including three fours in his previous outing. With Hamilton adding value to his keeping skills as well, he is a great asset to your fantasy team.

Batters

Shamar Springer: Springer is in good shape and has been a reliable performer for ATL. He looked brilliant with both the bat and the ball in his previous outings against OLG, scoring 39 runs and taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.67.

All-rounders

Terrance Hinds: He has led the team beautifully with his all-around skill-set and ability to take the game deep, making him a multiplier captaincy choice for today's outing.

The medium-fast bowler has consistently taken wickets for his team with his bowling, taking one wicket and scoring 21 runs in his previous outings.

Bowlers

Siddarth Matani: Siddharth has been the ATL's best bowler in the tournament, consistently providing breakthroughs when needed. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 in his previous outing, making him an excellent addition to your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in FLL vs ATL Dream11 prediction team

Reddy Vade (FLL)

Terrance Hinds (ATL)

Javelle Glen (FLL)

Masood Mohamed (FLL)

Aditya Sharma (ATL)

FLL vs ATL Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

FLL vs ATL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hanchard Hamilton, Khary Pierre, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds, Javelle Glen, Aditya Sharma, Roy Silva, Kiran Kumar Reddy Vade, Shamarie Calvin Brown

Captain: Shamar Springer Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds

FLL vs ATL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hanchard Hamilton, Khary Pierre, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds, Javelle Glen, Aditya Sharma, Roy Silva, Kiran Kumar Reddy Vade, Shamarie Calvin Brown

Captain: Shamar Springer Vice-captain: Khary Pierre.

