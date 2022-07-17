FLL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Minor League Cricket, Match 39

The Ft Lauderdale Lions are all set to lock horns with the Orlando Galaxy in the 39th match of the Minor League Cricket at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill on Sunday, July 17.

The Ft Lauderdale Lions are fifth in the Minor League Cricket table, having won only two out of their eight matches played. They lost their last encounter against the Atlanta Lightning by six runs.

Orlando Galaxy, on the other hand, are fourth in the Minor League Cricket table, having won two out of their seven matches. They lost their last encounter against the Atlanta Lightning by 32 runs.

FLL vs OLG Probable Playing 11 Today

FLL XI

Roy Silva, Zachary Sattaur, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Javelle Gleen, Danza Hyatt, Shamarie Calvin Brown, Ryan Persaud, Atul Iyer, Elton Tucker Jr, Ujjal Vinnakota, Masood Mohamed

OLG XI

Meetul Patel (WK), Naseer Ahmed-II, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Dimitri Adams, Roohit Dutchin, Hardik Desai, Sarnam Patel, Manav Patel, Matthew Comerie, Sumit Sehrawat, Adam Khan

Match Details

FLL vs OLG, Minor League Cricket, Match 39

Date and Time: July 17, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Park, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Park is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 133 runs.

Today's FLL vs OLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Meetul Patel: Meetul is having a great outing with the bat in this tournament so far, scoring 185 in six matches at a strike rate of 131.21. He could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Tagenarine Chanderpaul: Chanderpaul has scored 105 runs in five matches. A batter of his stature would love to maintain his form.

Naseer Ahmed-II: Naseer has scored 95 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 113.10. He can prove to be a great utility pick in this game.

All-rounders

Manav Patel: Patel has been phenomenal this season so far, scoring 51 runs in six matches at an outstanding strike rate of 204.00, while also managing to pick up 12 wickets. He can make a huge impact in the upcoming game as well.

Sumit Sehrawat: Sumit has scored 62 runs while scalping 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.38 in six matches. He could prove to be the difference between the two teams in this game.

Bowlers

Dimitri Adams: Adams will lead the Orlando Galaxy's bowling attack on Sunday. He has scalped six wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.13.

Shamarie Calvin Brown: Brown is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. So far, he has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.15 in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in FLL vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Manav Patel (OLG) - 99 points

Sumit Sehrawat (OLG) - 58 points

Meetul Patel (OLG) - 47 points

Naseer Ahmed-II (OLG) - 22 points

Dimitri Adams (OLG) - 16 points

Important Stats for FLL vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Manav Patel: 51 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 204.00 & ER - 8.36

Sumit Sehrawat: 62 runs and 11 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 119.23 & ER - 7.38

Meetul Patel: 185 in 6 matches, SR - 131.21

Naseer Ahmed-II: 95 runs in 6 matches, SR - 113.10

Dimitri Adams: 6 wickets in 8 matches, ER - 7.13

FLL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction Today

FLL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction - Minor League Cricket

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Meetul Patel, Naseer Ahmed-II, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Javelle Gleen, Dimitri Adams, Manav Patel, Roy Silva, Sumit Sherawat, Ujjal Vinnakota, Shamarie Calvin Brown, Kiran Kumar Reddy

Captain: Manav Patel Vice-captain: Roy Silva

FLL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction - Minor League Cricket

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Meetul Patel, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Javelle Gleen, Naseer Ahmed-II, Manav Patel, Roy Silva, Ujjal Vinnakota, Roohit Dutchin, Masood Mohamed, Shamarie Calvin Brown, Dimitri Adams

Captain: Roy Silva Vice-captain: Roohit Dutchin.

