FM v WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League, Match 15

The 15th match of the Bukhatir T20 League will see the Future Mattress (FM) square off against the Warriors Cricket Club (WCC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, June 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FM vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match in the tournament for the Future Mattress. They will be looking to start of the tournament on a high note with a win in this match.

The Warriors Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won two of their matches so far and are currently at the top of Group B in the tournament. They will try to win the match and maintain their position at the top of the table.

FM vs WCC Match Details

The 15th game of the Bukhatir T20 League will be played on June 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FM vs ECC, Match 15, Bukhatir T20 League

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Thursday; 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai

FM vs WCC Probable Playing XIs

FM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing XI

A Shakoor, Y Kaleem, M Uzair Khan, D Ejaz, S Janjua, A Gul, H Khan, W Muhammad, R Mustafa, M Azhar, and R Akifullah-Khan.

WCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WCC Probable Playing XI

K Abbas, U Khan, W Ali, A Ahmad, A Shah, I Ali, S Singh, M Faraazuddin, R Bhatia, R Khaliq, and M Pushpakumara.

FM vs WCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Abbas

K Abbas has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament. He also has a good pair of hands behind the stumps, making him a good pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

U Khan

U Khan has been scoring runs on a consistent basis so far. Khan's recent form makes him a good choice from the batter's category.

All-rounder

M Faraazuddin

Faraazuddin has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He will be a good pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

R Bhatia

R Bhatia has picked up wickets and is in good form so far. He will be a good pick from the bowlers section.

Five Must-Picks for FM vs WCC, Match 15

K Abbas

U Khan

M Faraazuddin

R Bhatia

M Pushpakumara

FM vs WCC Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be good for batting, especially in the first innings. As the game progresses, the pitch will favor the spinners. So, top-order batters and spinners will be a good pick for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

FM vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

FM vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: K Abbas, Y Kaleem

Batters: W Muhammad, U Khan, M Uzair-Khan, A Ahmad

All-rounders: M Faraazuddin, I Ali

Bowlers: M Pushpakumara, R Bhatia, R Khaliq

FM vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

FM vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: K Abbas, Y Kaleem

Batters: W Muhammad, U Khan, M Uzair-Khan, A Ahmad

All-rounders: M Faraazuddin, I Ali

Bowlers: M Pushpakumara, R Bhatia, R Khaliq

Poll : 0 votes