FM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 12

Future Mattress (FM) will lock horns with the 11 Aces (ACE) in match 12 of the Dubai D10 Division 1 on Wednesday (November 2) at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at FM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

The 11 Aces won their last game against Colatta Chocolates and will be eager to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Future Mattress, on the other hand, have won only one of their last two matches.

Future Mattress will give it their all to win the match, but the 11 Aces are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs ACE Match Details

The 12th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will be played on November 2 at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai.

The game is set to take place at 12:15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs ACE, Match 12

Date and Time: November 2, 2022, 12:15 am IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

FM vs ACE Form Guide

FM - L W

ACE - W

FM vs ACE Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Rohan Mustafa (c), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Hayat, Bilal Cheema (wk), Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Tasawar Jammu, Umair Ali, Waqas Ahmed.

ACE Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kaunain Abbas (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rahul Bhatia, Rahul Khanna, Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Raghubir, Khalid Shah, Nilansh Keswani, Keshav Sharma, Shaurya Singh, Ahmad Shah.

FM vs ACE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shah

S Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. K Abbas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kalyan

S Kalyan and A Sharafu are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Cheema has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and U Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Jammu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shah and N Keswani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Azhar is another good pick for today's match.

FM vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

U Ali

U Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. Ali has already smashed 26 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

S Kalyan

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make S Kalyan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already smashed 85 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs ACE, Match 12

S Shah

S Kalyan

U Ali

R Mustafa

A Sharafu

Future Mattress vs 11 Ace Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shah, K Abbas

Batters: S Kalyan, A Sharafu, B Cheema

All-rounders: R Mustafa, U Ali

Bowlers: A Shah, N Keswani, M Azhar, M Uzair

Future Mattress vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shah

Batters: S Kalyan, A Sharafu, A Hayat

All-rounders: R Mustafa, U Ali, R Bhatia, T Jammu

Bowlers: A Shah, N Keswani, M Uzair

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes