FM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CBSF T-10 League, Match 3

Future Mattress (FM) will take on 11 Ace (ACE) in the third game of the CBSF T-10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Tuesday (November 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FM vs ACE Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Future have plenty of star players, such as Alishan Sharfu, Rohan Mustafa, and Aryan Larka. Ace, meanwhile, have a mixture of young and experienced campaigners.

FM vs ACE Match Details

The third game of the CBSF T-10 League will be played on November 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE at 6:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: FM vs ACE, CBSF T-10 League, Match 3

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

FM vs ACE Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 120.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 120

Average second innings score: 90

FM vs ACE Form Guide (Last match)

Future Mattress : NA

11 Ace: NA

FM vs ACE probable playing XIs for today’s match

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FM Probable Playing XI

Ashwant Valthapa, Saif Janjua, Alishan Sharafu, Dawood Ejaz(C), Adil Mirza, Bilal Cheema, Safeer Tariq, Waqas Ahmed-I, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Farazuddin, Rohan Mustafa

ACE Injury/Team News

No major injury update

ACE Probable Playing XI

Rahul Chopra, Fayaz Dongaroan (C), Rahul Bhatia, Rameez Shahzad, Hashit Kaushik, KK Jiyas, Usman Masood, Hamad Arshad, Ahmad Shah, Abhimanyu Mithun Mithun, Mubeen Ali

FM vs ACE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kaunain Abbas (10 matches, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 154.55)

Abbas is a terrific wicketkeeper batter, who has scored 136 runs in ten T10 games at a strike rate of 154.55.

Top Batter pick

Rameez Shahzad (19 matches, 425 runs, Strike Rate: 183.98)

Shahzad has been one of the most consistent performers for Ace, scoring 425 runs at a strike rate of 183.98 in 19 T10 games.

Top All-rounder pick

Rohan Mustafa (46 matches, 576 runs and 33 wickets, Strike Rate: 159.12 and Economy Rate: 9.52)

Mustafa could prove to be a difference maker. He has scored 576 runs in 46 T10 games at a strike rate of 159.12 and scalped 33 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Uzair-Khan (8 matches, 3 wickets and 16 runs, Economy Rate: 8.25 and Strike Rate: 123.08)

Uzair-Khan is a very talented pacer who can score runs at the tail end of the innings. In eight T10 games, he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 and scored 16 runs.

FM vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Mustafa has scored 576 runs and scalped 33 wickets in 46 T10 games. He's an unquestionable choice for captaincy.

Rameez Shahzad

Shahzad is is a wonderful batter who will hope to have a say on proceedings. He has scored 425 runs at a strike rate of 183.98 in 19 T10 games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for FM vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rohan Mustafa 576 runs and 33 wickets in 46 matches

Rameez Shahzad 425 runs in 19 matches

Kaunain Abbas 136 runs and in 10 matches

Aryan Lakra 207 runs and 21 wickets in 33 matches

Syed Haider Shah 387 runs in 18 matches

FM vs ACE Match Expert Tips

Rohan Mustafa could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Rohan Mustafa could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

FM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

FM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T-10 League

FM vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kaunain Abbas

Batters: Rameez Shahzad, Alishan Sharafu, Fayaz Dongaroan, Dawood Ejaz

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, KK Jiyas

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Uzair-Khan

FM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

FM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T-10 League

FM vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ashwant Valthapa

Batters: Rameez Shahzad, Alishan Sharafu, Usman Khan-II

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, KK Jiyas, Rahul Bhatia

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Sharif Asadullah

