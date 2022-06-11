FM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 4

Future Mattress (FM) will face Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the fourth match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah.

Ajman Heroes will come into this match after losing an intense battle to PSM-XI by two runs. Khalid Shah and Adnan Nawab batted brilliantly for them, but they couldn't hold their nerves in the final over, scoring only 10 runs out of the required 12.

Meanwhile, Future Mattress will aim to kick off their campaign on a high note, with the likes of Muhammad Mudassar, Rohan Mustafa, and Aryan Lakra among their ranks.

FM vs AJH Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Muhammad Mudassar, Ansar Khan, Usman-II, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Abdul Shakoor, Rohan Mustafa, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Tahir Latif, Zawar Faridi.

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Adnan Arif, Ankur Sangwan, Charith Nirmal, Khalid Shah (wk), Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Nav Pabreja, Sheldon Dcruz, Sanchit Sharma, Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

FM vs AJH, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is fairly balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will see some action with the new ball. The team that wins the toss would prefer to bat first.

Today’s FM vs AJH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: Khalid was the star of the show last night against PSM-XI, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 161.97, including 12 fours and four sixes. Given his hard-hitting abilities, he could be a multiplier pick for captaincy in the upcoming games.

Batter

Adnan ul Malik: Adnan batted well against PSM-XI, scoring 49 runs at a lovely strike rate of 136.11, including eight fours, making him an excellent addition to your FM vs AJH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nasir Aziz: He is one of the competition's top all-rounders and a regular member of the UAE National Team. Although he did not get a chance to bat, he did well with the ball in hand, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your FM vs AJH Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Mohammed Ajmal: His ability to swing the ball and mix in some variations served his team well against PSM-XI, as he picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.75. He is expected to deliver another outstanding performance in the upcoming games.

Top 5 best players to pick in FM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor (FM)

Faizan Sheikh (AJH)

Alishan Sharafu (FM)

Mohammed Ajmal (AJH)

Tahir Latif (FM)

Important stats for FM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Mustafa: 984 runs and 60 wickets in 54 games; batting average: 20.90

Adnan Ul Nawab: 49 runs in his previous outing; batting average: 49.00

Ankur Sangwan: Three wickets inhis previous outing; bowling average: 12.66

FM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

FM vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Usman-II, Adnan Arif, Adnan ul Mulk, Muhammad Mudassar, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, Nasir Aziz, Mohammed Ajmal, Umair Ali, Ankur Sangwan

Captain: Khalid Shah. Vice-captain: Nasir Aziz

FM vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Usman-II, Adnan Arif, Adnan ul Mulk, Muhammad Mudassar, Zawar Farid, Rohan Mustafa, Nasir Aziz, Mohammed Ajmal, Umair Ali, Ankur Sangwan

Captain: Khalid Shah. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

