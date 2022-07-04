FM vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 3

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Brother Gas (BG) in the third match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the Bukhatir T10 league after exceptional performances in the T20 league. Future Mattress lost their final match to IGM by eight wickets, while Brother Gas lost their quarter-final match to Fair Deal Defenders by six wickets.

Brother Gas will give it their all to win their first match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Future Mattress are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Future Mattress.

FM vs BG Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

Saif Janjua (c), Amjad Gul, Aryan Lakra, Haider Ali, Tasawar Jammu, Sardar Bahzad, Syed Haider (wk), Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Mudassar, Abdul Ghaffar, Alishan Sharafu

BG Playing XI

Umer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Aayan Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mohammad Waseem, Tanvir Javed, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Ansh Tandon, Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid

Match Details

FM vs BG, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: July 04, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

FM vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Waseem and A Sharafu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Afridi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. U Khan has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league and is a good captaincy option.

All-rounders

R Mustafa and A Lakra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ghaffar and S Manshad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. U Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FM vs BG Dream11 prediction team

A Sharafu (FM)

A Lakra (FM)

R Mustafa (FM)

Future Mattress vs Brother Gas Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, H Tahir, U Khan, A Sharafu, M Waseem, A Khan, A Lakra, R Mustafa, A Ghaffar, S Manshad, U Ali

Captain: R Mustafa Vice Captain: A Lakra

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shakoor, H Tahir, U Khan, A Sharafu, M Waseem, U Farooq, A Lakra, R Mustafa, A Ghaffar, S Manshad, H Ali

Captain: R Mustafa Vice Captain: A Sharafu

