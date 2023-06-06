FM vs CHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ajman T10, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Ajman T10 will see the Future Mattress (FM) squaring off against Chittagong Kings (CHK) at the Eden Gardens in Ajman on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs CHK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and would look to start off on a positive note.

Chittagong Kings have a potent squad, but the Future Mattress are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs CHK Match Details

The 3rd match of the Ajman T10 will be played on June 6 at the Eden Gardens in Ajman. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs CHK, Match 3

Date and Time: 6th June 2023, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Ajman

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prim Height Transport and Seven Districts, where a total of 213 runs were scored at a loss of 3 wickets.

FM vs CHK Form Guide

FM - Will be playing their first match

CHK - Will be playing their first match

FM vs CHK Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates

Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Raja Akif, Umair Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Wasi Shah, Matiullah Khan, Dawood Ijaz, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Usman

CHK Playing XI

No injury updates

Usman Khan, Zahid Ali, Ameer Hamza, Ansar Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Saifullah Noor, Ahsan Shah, Muhammad Imran (wk), Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Mohib, Muhammad Umer

FM vs CHK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor

A Shakoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Ahmed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Hamza

M Usman and A Hamza are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Ejaz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

U Ali Khan

M Azhar and U Ali Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sharafu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Mehmood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Khan and T Mehmood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Akifullah Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FM vs CHK match captain and vice-captain choices

U Ali Khan

U Ali Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Hamza

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Hamza as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs CHK, Match 3

D Ejaz

U Ali Khan

A Shakoor

A Sharafu

A Hamza

Future Mattress vs Chittagong Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Chittagong Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor, F Ahmed

Batters: A Hamza, D Ejaz, S Wasi Shah, M Usman

All-rounders: M Uzair Khan, U Ali Khan, A Shah, M Azhar

Bowlers: T Mehmood

Future Mattress vs Chittagong Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor, F Ahmed

Batters: A Hamza, D Ejaz

All-rounders: M Uzair Khan, U Ali Khan, A Shah, M Azhar, A Sharafu

Bowlers: T Mehmood, Z Munir

