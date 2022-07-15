FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 12th Match

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the 12th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both Colatta Chocolates and Future Mattress are among the T10 league's strongest teams this year. Colatta Chocolates have won both of their previous two matches by big margins.

Future Mattress defeated Brother Gas in their lone match by a margin of five wickets.

While Future Mattress will try to prevail and create a winning streak in the tournament, Colatta Chocolates are a much stronger squad and are expected to win the game.

FM vs COL Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

Saif Janjua (c), Amjad Gul, Aryan Lakra, Haider Ali, Tasawar Jammu, Sardar Bahzad, Syed Haider (wk), Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Mudassar, Abdul Ghaffar, Alishan Sharafu

COL Playing XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Shinto George, Taimoor Ali, Mansoor KL, Mohtasim Jakati, Shyam Ramesh, Renjith Mani, Manpreet Singh, Rizwan Sabir, Waqas Jutt, Krishan Paul

Match Details

FM vs COL, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, making it simple for batters to score runs. Games played on this field typically end with scores of 100 or more, as was the case in the first two fixtures.

Another high-scoring game is what spectators may anticipate, as pacers don't do as well with the new ball. Given that bowling is somewhat simpler in the first innings, both teams would like to attempt to chase.

FM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt H Prasanth, who has excelled in the previous matches. He will additionally score points for catches. A Shakoor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, S George and A Gul are the two top batters to select. A Gul smashed 33 runs in just 20 balls in the last match against Brother Gas. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is M Jaura.

All-rounders

As M Mudassar and R Mani will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Ramesh.

Bowlers

K Paul and M Singh are the top bowler choices for today's Dream11 team. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the last innings.

Another wise pick for the Dream11 team is H Ali.

Top players to pick in FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team

H Ali (FM)

S George (COL)

R Mani (COL)

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Ramesh - 45 runs and 1 wicket

R Mani - 85 runs

S George - 100 runs

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Prasanth, A Gul, M Jaura, S George, A Gul, S Ramesh, R Mani, M Mudassar, K Paul, W Jutt, H Ali, M Singh

Captain: S George Vice Captain: R Mani

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Prasanth, A Gul, M Jaura, S George, A Gul, S Ramesh, R Mani, M Mudassar, K Paul, A Ghaffar, H Ali, M Singh

Captain: R Mani Vice Captain: S George.

