FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see Future Mattress (FM) squaring off against Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Future Mattress will be playing their first match of the tournament with an in-form squad after a successful domestic season. Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, have won their first match against the Seven Districts by seven wickets.

Colatta Chocolates will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Future Mattress has a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs COL Match Details

The fifth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs COL, Match 5

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Sharjah Cricket Academy and 11 Ace, where a total of 566 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

FM vs COL Form Guide

FM - Will be playing their first match

COL - W

FM vs COL Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Mayank Chowdary, Saif Janjua, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Adil Mirza, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Zawar Farid, and Umair Ali.

COL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ritik Bagchi, Vishnu Ramesh (wk), Prajakt Chouhan, Renjith Mani, Janaka Chaturanga, Mohsin Ali-lll, Taimoor Ali, Krishna Chandran, Shyam Ramesh, Krishan Paul, and Mohtasim Jakati.

FM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Ramesh

V Ramesh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Shakoor is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Ali

T Ali and M Usman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharafu has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and A Lakra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Chandran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Gopalakrishnan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Ali and G Gopalkrishnan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ramesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FM vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

G Gopalakrishnan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make G Gopalakrishnan the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in both starting and death overs and therefore has a high chance of taking wickets. He picked up four wickets in the last match against the Seven Districts.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs COL, Match 5

G Gopalakrishnan

R Mustafa

A Shakoor

A Lakra

A Sharafu

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor, V Ramesh

Batters: M Usman, T Ali, A Sharafu

All-rounders: A Lakra, R Mustafa, K Chandran

Bowlers: S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan, U Ali

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor, V Ramesh

Batters: M Usman, T Ali, A Sharafu

All-rounders: A Lakra, R Mustafa

Bowlers: M Singh, M Zeeshan, G Gopalakrishnan, U Ali

