FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see Future Mattress (FM) face off against Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday, October 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Colatta Chocolates were defeated by the Sri Lions in their first game before they bounced back with a six-wicket victory over the JVC Stallions.

Meanwhile, Future Mattress are playing their first game of the tournament and have Aryan Lakra and Rohan Mustafa counting on them.

FM vs COL Match Details

The 13th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on October 30. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs COL, Match 13

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 149

Average 2nd-innings score: 142

FM vs COL Form Guide

FM - Will be playing their first match

COL - W-W

FM vs COL Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Syed Shah (wk), Khayam Khan, Bilal Cheema, Shoaib Laghari, Umai Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Uzair Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Abdul Malik, Alishan Sharafu

COL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Renjith Mani (c), Hari Prasanth, Mohammed Rizwan, Junaid Shamsudheen, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Intizar Ali, Taimoor Ali, Vishnu Ramesh (wk), Nikhil Srinivasan, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Shyam Ramesh

FM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hari Prasanth (30 runs in two matches, Average: 15.00)

He struggled against the SRL in his previous game but has the ability to score runs quickly, making him a good pick from the wicketkeeper's section.

Top Batter Pick

Taimoor Ali (46 runs in two matches, Average: 23.00)

He's a good player who could be a good addition to your fantasy team. He has scored 46 runs at an average of 23.00 in two games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (Four wickets in two matches, E.R: 6:00)

Gopakumar is a potent bowler who can provide some early breakthroughs for his team. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two games.

Top Bowler Pick

Shyam Ramesh (18 runs & five wickets in two match, E.R: 4.50)

He was outstanding with both the ball and the bat in the previous game, taking three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.25 and scoring 18 runs off 11 balls at a strike rate of 163.64. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

FM vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

He has scalped 61 wickets and has 984 runs at an average of 20.90 to his name from 55 T20I games, making him an excellent captaincy option for the FM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy team.

Intizar Ali

He has been impressive with his leg-break bowling, picking up one wicket in two games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick for this outing.

5 Must-picks for FM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aryan Lakra

Uzair Khan

Bilal Cheema

Taimoor Ali

Vishnu Ramesh

FM vs COL match expert tips 13th match

Renjith Mani has been outstanding in both of the first two games, but his previous matches did not go as planned. He has scalped two wickets and scored 13 runs in two games and could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

FM vs COL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Hari Prasanth

Batters: Bilal Cheema, Vishnu Ramesh, Khayam Khan

All-rounders: Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Shamsudheen, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (c)

Bowlers: Uzair Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Shyam Ramesh

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FM vs COL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Hari Prasanth

Batters: Bilal Cheema, Taimoor Ali, Khayam Khan

All-rounders: Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Shamsudheen, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (c)

Bowlers: Uzair Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Shyam Ramesh

