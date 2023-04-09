FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah S10 League 2023, 1st Quarter-final

The first quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League will see Future Mattress (FM) taking on Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, April 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs COL Dream11 prediction.

Future Mattress was one of the top teams in the group phase, winning all four of their matches. While their bowling attack impressed in patches, Future Mattress' batters were key to their fortunes.

Colatta Chocolates, meanwhile, blew hot and cold with two wins in four group-stage matches. Although they will head into the game as underdogs, Colatta Chocolates will fancy their chances of an upset against Future Mattress.

All in all, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

FM vs COL Match Details, Sharjah Ramadan S10 League

Future Mattress and Colatta Chocolates will lock horns in the first quarter-final of the Sharjah S10 League 2023 on Monday. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs COL, Sharjah S10 League, 1st Quarter-Final

Date and Time: April 10th, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

FM vs COL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress injury/team news

No injury concerns for Future Mattress.

Future Mattress probable playing 11

Muhammad Usman (c), Shoaib Laghari, Saif Janjua, Usman Khan, Dawood Ijaz, Ronak Panoly, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor, Imran Khan, Tahir Latif and Tasawar Jammu

Colatta Chocolates injury/team news

No injury concerns for Colatta Chocolates.

Colatta Chocolates probable playing 11

Taimoor Ali, Janaka Chaturanga, Junaid Shamsudheen, Mazhar Hussain, Laxman Sreekumar, Shabik Ifthary (wk), Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishan Paul, Manpreet Singh (c) and Muhammad Zeeshan Butt.

FM vs COL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Shakoor (3 matches, 54 runs, SR: 180.00)

Abdul Shakoor is a talented batter with some Abu Dhabi T10 experience under his belt. He has 54 runs in his last three outings at a strike rate of 180. With Shakoor due for a big score, he is a top pick for your FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Janaka Chaturanga (44 off 19 in the previous game vs IGM)

Janaka Chaturanga comes into the game on the back of a 19-ball 44 against a star-studded Interglobe Marine side. He is another explosive top-order batter who is striking at over 200 in this tournament. With Chaturanga's form holding him in good stead, he is a good addition to your FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shoaib Laghari (4 matches, 161 runs, 2 wickets)

Shoaib Laghari is the leading runscorer in the competition at the time of writing, scoring 161 runs in four matches. He is averaging 80.50 with the bat and also has two wickets to show for his efforts. Given his all-round skill set and form, Laghari is a must-have in your FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Manpreet Singh (2 matches, 1 wicket, Average: 33.00)

Manpreet Singh has not been in the best of form so far with only one wicket in two matches. However, he has been economical with the ball, impressing in the powerplay phase. With Manpreet capable of picking wickets consistently, he is a good addition to your FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team.

FM vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Junaid Shamsudheen

Junaid Shamsudheen has been brilliant for the Colatta Chocolates, scoring 93 runs in two matches. He has a strike rate of 332.14, amongst the best in the competition this season. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Junaid is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team.

Usman Khan

Usman Khan is an explosive opening batter who boasts a PSL hundred for the Multan Sultans as well. He has been in decent form of late, with scores of 49 (19) and 1 (3) in his last two outings. With Usman capable of scoring big runs in this format, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shoaib Laghari 161 runs in 4 matches Muhammad Usman 118 runs in 4 matches Tahir Latif 8 wickets in 4 matches

FM vs COL match expert tips

Tahir Latif is Future Mattress' top wicket-taker this season with eight wickets in four matches. He is averaging 4.37 with the ball, holding him in high regard. With Latif in brilliant form coming into this game, he is a fine differential pick for your FM vs COL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction, click here!

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Shakoor

Batters: U Khan (c), J Chaturanga, M Usman

All-rounders: J Shamshudeen (vc), D Ejaz, T Ali, S Laghari

Bowlers: T Latif, M Singh, M Hussain

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Shakoor

Batters: U Khan (vc), J Chaturanga, M Usman, S Janjua

All-rounders: J Shamshudeen, D Ejaz, S Laghari (c)

Bowlers: T Latif, G Gopalakrishnan, M Hussain

Poll : 0 votes