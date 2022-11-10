FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for DCC X10 Division 1, Match 30

Future Mattress (FM) will be up against Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the 30th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Future Mattress have won three out of their four matches and are second in the points table. They won their last encounter against Pacific Group by 44 runs. Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, are third in the standings, having managed to win three out of their five fixtures. They won their last match against Seven Districts by nine runs.
FM vs COL Match Details, DCC X10 Division 1
The 30th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 will be played on Nov 11 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12:15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
FM vs COL, DCC X10 Division, Match 30
Date and Time: 11th November 2022, 12:15 am IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE
FM vs COL Pitch Report
The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play freely. The captain winning the toss would prefer to bat first and post a high total. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the chasing team.
Last 5 Matches (DCC X10 Division 1)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 85
Average second-innings score: 90
FM vs COL Form Guide (Last 4 matches)
Future Mattress: W-W-W-L
Colatta Chocolates: W-L-W-L
FM vs COL probable playing 11s for today’s match
FM injury/team news
No major injury updates.
FM Probable Playing 11
Syed Wasi Shah, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Saif Janjua, Ashwant Valthapa, Umair Ali, Bilal Cheema, Adil Mirza, Tahir Latif, Rohan Mustafa(C), Aryan Lakra, A Sharafu.
COL injury/team news
No major injury updates.
COL Probable Playing 11
Hari Prasanth, Taimoor Ali, L Sreekumar(C), V Ramesh, Vibhor Shahi, Shinto George, Renjith Mani, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamzu, S Ramesh, Mohtasim Jakati.
FM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Syed Haider Shah (3 matches, 130 runs, Strike Rate: 216.67)
Syed has scored 130 runs in three matches at an outstanding strike rate of 216.67. He is quite handy behind the stumps as well.
Top Batter pick
Renjith Mani (5 matches, 80 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 126.98 and Economy Rate: 7.17)
Renjith has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 126.98 for Colatta Chocolates in five DCC X10 Division 1 matches, while also scalping six wickets.
Top All-rounder pick
Rohan Mustafa (4 matches, 49 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.33 and Economy Rate: 7.13)
Rohan is perhaps one of the best all-rounders in the league and for good reason. In four matches, he has scored 49 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.13.
Top Bowler pick
Muhammad Azhar (4 matches, 7 wickets and 10 runs, Economy Rate: 10.17 and Strike Rate: 166.67)
Azhar has grabbed seven wickets at an economy rate of 10.17, while also scoring 10 runs in four DCC X10 Division 1 matches. He is an experienced bowler who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.
FM vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices
Rohan Mustafa
Rohan is a dependable captaincy bet due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 163.33 and picked up three wickets as well.
Renjith Mani
Renjith has impressed everyone with his all-round skills so far this season. He has scored 80 runs while also scalping six wickets in five DCC X10 Division 1 matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Renjith Mani: 80 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches
Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: 10 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches
Muhammad Azhar: 10 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches
Junaid Shamzu: 77 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches
Syed Haider Shah: 4 wickets in 4 matches
FM vs COL match expert tips
Renjith Mani could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the FM vs COL game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah
Batters: Renjith Mani (vc), Taimoor Ali, Junaid Shamzu, Alishan Sharafu
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (c), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Aryan Lakra
Bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Zeeshan-I
FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah
Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Renjith Mani (c), Junaid Shamzu
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (vc), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali
Bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Zeeshan-I.
