FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for DCC X10 Division 1, Match 30

Future Mattress (FM) will be up against Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the 30th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Future Mattress have won three out of their four matches and are second in the points table. They won their last encounter against Pacific Group by 44 runs. Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, are third in the standings, having managed to win three out of their five fixtures. They won their last match against Seven Districts by nine runs.

FM vs COL Match Details, DCC X10 Division 1

The 30th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 will be played on Nov 11 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12:15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs COL, DCC X10 Division, Match 30

Date and Time: 11th November 2022, 12:15 am IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

FM vs COL Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play freely. The captain winning the toss would prefer to bat first and post a high total. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (DCC X10 Division 1)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 85

Average second-innings score: 90

FM vs COL Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Future Mattress: W-W-W-L

Colatta Chocolates: W-L-W-L

FM vs COL probable playing 11s for today’s match

FM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Syed Wasi Shah, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Saif Janjua, Ashwant Valthapa, Umair Ali, Bilal Cheema, Adil Mirza, Tahir Latif, Rohan Mustafa(C), Aryan Lakra, A Sharafu.

COL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

COL Probable Playing 11

Hari Prasanth, Taimoor Ali, L Sreekumar(C), V Ramesh, Vibhor Shahi, Shinto George, Renjith Mani, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamzu, S Ramesh, Mohtasim Jakati.

FM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Syed Haider Shah (3 matches, 130 runs, Strike Rate: 216.67)

Syed has scored 130 runs in three matches at an outstanding strike rate of 216.67. He is quite handy behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Renjith Mani (5 matches, 80 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 126.98 and Economy Rate: 7.17)

Renjith has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 126.98 for Colatta Chocolates in five DCC X10 Division 1 matches, while also scalping six wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Rohan Mustafa (4 matches, 49 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.33 and Economy Rate: 7.13)

Rohan is perhaps one of the best all-rounders in the league and for good reason. In four matches, he has scored 49 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.13.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Azhar (4 matches, 7 wickets and 10 runs, Economy Rate: 10.17 and Strike Rate: 166.67)

Azhar has grabbed seven wickets at an economy rate of 10.17, while also scoring 10 runs in four DCC X10 Division 1 matches. He is an experienced bowler who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

FM vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan is a dependable captaincy bet due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 163.33 and picked up three wickets as well.

Renjith Mani

Renjith has impressed everyone with his all-round skills so far this season. He has scored 80 runs while also scalping six wickets in five DCC X10 Division 1 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Renjith Mani: 80 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: 10 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches

Muhammad Azhar: 10 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches

Junaid Shamzu: 77 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

Syed Haider Shah: 4 wickets in 4 matches

FM vs COL match expert tips

Renjith Mani could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the FM vs COL game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah

Batters: Renjith Mani (vc), Taimoor Ali, Junaid Shamzu, Alishan Sharafu

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (c), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Zeeshan-I

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

FM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Renjith Mani (c), Junaid Shamzu

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (vc), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali

Bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Zeeshan-I.

