FM vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023, Match 23

Future Mattress (FM) will take on CSS Group (CSG) in the 23rd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, April 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs CSG Dream11 prediction.

Future Mattress have been dominant in the tournament, ranking second in the league stage after winning both of their games. They've looked brilliant as a unit, with Dawood ljaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, and Muhammad Usman standing out for their reliability. Meanwhile, CSS Group have also been outstanding, ranking atop the points table. Ahmed Farzeen is having a fantastic tournament, leading from the front with her all-round performances.

FM vs CSG Match Details, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Future Mattress and CSS Group will lock horns in the 23rd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 on Sunday. The game is set to start at 10:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs CSG, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 23rd

Date and Time: April 30, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

FM vs CSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress injury/team news

No injury concerns for Future Mattress.

Future Mattress probable playing 11

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Dawood ljaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Imran Khan, Muhammad Usman (c), Wasi Shah, Tahir Latif, Shahzad Adil, Nasir Faraz, Sajad Malook, Zawar Farid.

CSS Group injury/team news

No injury concerns for CSS Group.

CSS Group probable playing 11

Ranjith Haridas (c), Aquib Fazal, Krishna Kala, Abhiram Hrithwik, Vishnu Raj, Abhinandan Maladath (wk), Jishnu Sunilkumar, Vimalnadh PV, Ahmed Farzeen, Zohaib Khan, Gihan Chathuranga.

FM vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhinand Maladath (71 runs in 2 matches)

Abhinand Maladath is an explosive batter who could also prove to be valuable behind the stumps. He has scored 71 runs in two games, making him an excellent choice for your FM vs CSG Dream11 team.

Top Batter Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (113 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches)

Fayyaz Ahmed is the ninth leading run-scorer in the tournament and needs no introduction given his current form. He has scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 148.68 in two games and is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jishnu Sunil Kumar (67 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches)

Sunil Kumar is a top all-rounder from CSS Group who is capable of winning games single-handedly. He has scored 67 runs and has picked up two wickets in as many games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

PV Vimalnadh (5 wickets in 2 matches)

Vimalnadh has performed brilliantly with the ball in the tournament. He has grabbed five wickets at an average of 5.40 in two games and could get you plenty of points in this match.

FM vs CSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Haider Ali-l

Haider Ali-l has been in fine form with the ball, taking 10 wickets at an average of 6.30 in three games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Ahmed Farzeen

Farzeen has been doing well so far, picking up five wickets at an excellent average of 6.20 in two matches. He could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

5 Must-picks for FM vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Shahzad Adil

Nasir Faraz

Zohaib Khan

Gihan Chathuranga

Sajad Malook

FM vs CSG match expert tips

Fayyaz Ahmed is a top batting all-rounder who has been doing well in the tournament. He has scored 113 runs and has taken four wickets in two matches. He is a fantastic multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this match.

FM vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

FM vs CSG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Syed Shah, A Maladath

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, M Usman, Vishnu Raj

All-rounders: A Farzeen, D Ejaz, Sunil Kumar

Bowlers: I Khan, P Vimalnadh, S Adil

FM vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FM vs CSG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Syed Shah, A Maladath

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Zohaib Khan, Vishnu Raj

All-rounders: A Farzeen, N Faraz, Sunil Kumar

Bowlers: I Khan, P Vimalnadh, S Adil

Poll : 0 votes