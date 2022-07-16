FM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 1st Quarterfinal

Future Mattress (FM) will lock horns with DCC Starlets (DCS) in the first quarter-final of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Future Mattress did well in the group stage, consistently putting on a show as a unit and finishing first in the points table. They'll be the heavy favorites to win, thanks to the exploits of Amjad Gul and Muhammad Ikram Jaura.

DCC Starlets, on the other hand, did not have a particularly impressive group stage record, winning only one of their three games. But they will leave no stone unturned in this crucial match.

A thrilling game awaits us in Sharjah on Saturday, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

FM vs DCS Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Ansar Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Mudassar, Syed Haider, Tasawar Jammu (c), Umair Ali, Ali Raza, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Ikram Jaura

DCS XI

Abdullah Tarique, Harshit Seth, Rachit Ghosh, Rishabh Mukherjee, Shahrukh Amin, Shaurya Singh, Aaraash Raheja, Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Shival Bawa, Rameez Shahzad (c), Ronak Panoly

Match Details

FM vs DCS, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, 1st Quarter-Final

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been ideal for batting. Batters will have the opportunity to take advantage of the powerplay field rules as the ball skids onto the bat. Spinners will come into the game in the middle overs.

Today's FM vs DCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Shah: Syed Shah has performed admirably for the Future Mattress this tournament, scoring 74 runs at an outstanding average of 37.00. His ability to clear boundaries at will make him a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Ansar Khan has been the star of the show with the bat in the tournament, and his batting has impressed everyone. Given his form and ability, he can be counted on to deliver another big blow. He has amassed 94 runs at an average of 31.33 in three games.

All-rounders

Shival Bawa: Shival is one of the tournament's best all-rounders, scoring valuable runs and consistently providing his side with breakthroughs. He has 76 runs at an average of 38.00 and five wickets in three games.

His all-round skill-set will unquestionably be useful, making him an excellent addition to your FM vs DCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Haider Ali: Haider Ali has been effective throughout the tournament, especially with the new ball in the powerplay. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 13.50 in his only appearance against Brother Gas.

Top 3 best players to pick in FM vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor (FM) - 54 points

Rishab Mukherjee (DCS) - 69 points

Muhammad Jaura (FM) - 135 points

Important Stats for FM vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul: 79 runs in three games; batting average: 39.50

Ikram Jaura: 83 runs in three games; batting average: 27.66

Ansar Khan: 94 runs in three games; batting average: 31.33

FM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

FM vs DCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Syed Haider, Ansar Khan, Shaurya Singh, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Amjad Gul, Ronak Panoly, Shival Bawa, Muhammad Mudassar, Umair Ali, Rishabh Mukherjee, Haider Ali

Captain: Shival Bawa Vice Captain: Amjad Gul

FM vs DCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Syed Haider, Ansar Khan, Shaurya Singh, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Amjad Gul, Ronak Panoly, Shival Bawa, Harshit Seth, Umair Ali, Rishabh Mukherjee, Haider Ali

Captain: Shival Bawa Vice Captain: Ronak Panoly

