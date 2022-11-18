FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 33

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) in the 33rd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Future Mattress have won as many as five matches and are placed at the top of the Group B points table. They won their last match against ECC by 89 runs.

Dubai Dare Devils, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are sixth in the Group B points table. They won their last match against DDG by seven runs.

FM vs DDD Match Details

The 33rd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 18 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs DDD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 22

Date and Time: 18th November 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FM vs DDD Pitch Report

In the last few matches, the track at the ICC Academy has favored batters. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The last four out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first. The short boundaries will also keep the bowlers under pressure.

Last Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 190

Average second innings score: 160

FM vs DDD Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Future Mattress: W-W

Dubai Dare Devils: W-L

FM vs DDD probable playing 11s for today’s match

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Syed Wasi Shah, Yasir Kaleem, Saif Janjua, Hameed Khan, Asif Khan (C), Shoaib Laghari, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Mumtaz, Tahir Latif, Touqeer Riyasat.

DDD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DDD Probable Playing 11

Haroon Ghaus, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Rathesh Pojari, Akshay Jotin, Mohamed Hanif Saipillai, Punya Mehra (C), Ali Gohar, Ashish Sharma, Shazaib Khan, Muhammad Farhan, Charith Nirmal.

FM vs DDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Yasir Kaleem (4 matches, 167 runs, Strike Rate: 142.74)

Yasir has been sensational in this tournament, scoring 167 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 142.74. He is quite safe behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Anoop Nair (1 match, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 164.29)

Anoop played a match-winning inning of 92 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 164.29. His unbeaten innings contained six sixes and eight fours.

Top All-rounder pick

Umair Ali (4 matches, 51 runs, and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 164.52)

Umair is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 164.52 in four matches, while also picking up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Uzair-Khan (2 matches, 3 wickets, and 52 runs, Economy Rate: 6.00 and Strike Rate: 325.00)

Muhammad Uzair-Khan is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. He has scalped three wickets while scoring 52 runs in two matches.

FM vs DDD match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Haider Shah

Syed could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game due to his all-round abilities. He has picked up three wickets while scoring 174 runs at a strike rate of 185.11 in five matches.

Yasir Kaleem

Yasir is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 167 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 142.74.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Syed Haider Shah: 174 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches

Yasir Kaleem: 167 runs in 4 matches

Umair Ali: 51 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid: 133 runs in 2 matches

Akshay Jotin: 61 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

FM vs DDD match expert tips

Syed Haider Shah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and the ball.

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Head to Head League

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 Cup

FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah, Yasir Kaleem, Saif Janjua

Batters: Akshay Jotin, Anoop Nair, Hameed Khan

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Abdul Aziz Mohammed

Bowlers: Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Mohit Raghav, Ashish Sharma

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Grand League

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 Cup

FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Syed Haider Shah, Yasir Kaleem, Rahul Soni

Batters: Hameed Khan, Akshay Jotin, Haroon Ghaus

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Abdul Aziz Mohammed

Bowlers: Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Mohit Raghav, Muhammad Luqman-I.

