FM vs DGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 46

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) in the 46th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs DGA Dream11 prediction.

Future Mattress have been in fabulous form this season. They have recorded six wins in a row and are sitting pretty at the top of the Group B points table. Dubai Gymkhana have had an inconsistent run in the competition with two wins and three losses.

FM vs DGA Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 46th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between Future Mattress and Dubai Gymkhana will be played on November 28 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs DGA, Match 46, ICCA Arabian T20 League

Date & Time: November 28th 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming: Fancode

FM vs DGA Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is usually a good one to bat on and the short boundaries are likely to favor the batters. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

FM vs DGA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Future Mattress: W, W, W, W, W

Dubai Gymkhana: L, W, L, W, L

FM vs DGA Probable Playing 11 today

Future Mattress team/injury news

Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, and Yasir Kaleem are unavailable due to their involvement in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI: Syed Haider Shah (wk), Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Hameed Khan, Adil Mirza, Tahir Latif, Tasawar Jammu (c), Ahmed Shafeeq, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Asif Mumtaz, Touqeer Riyasat.

Dubai Gymkhana team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Dubai Gymkhana Probable Playing XI: Syed Hasnain Raza (wk), Waqas Ahmed Khan (c), Muhammad Hassan Tanveer, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah, Sohail Ahmad Khan, Tashfen Yasin, Muhammad-Adeel Muhammad-Yameen, Muhammad Adnan Qaisar, Intikhab Alam.

Today’s FM vs DGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Syed Hasnain Raza (5 matches, 96 runs)

Syed Hasnain Raza has had some decent starts throughout the tournament, having accumulated 96 runs at a strike rate of 137.14.

Top Batter Pick

Waqas Ahmed Khan (4 innings, 135 runs)

Waqas Ahmed Khan seems to be in good touch with the bat. He has scored 135 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 201.49 with the help of 13 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tahir Latif (5 matches, 4 wickets)

Tahir Latif has taken four scalps at an economy rate of 5.95 in the competition. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Azhar

Muhammad Azhar has taken nine wickets in five ICCA Arabian T20 League encounters at an economy rate of 6.84.

FM vs DGA match captain and vice-captain choices

Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah (3 matches, 184 runs, 4 wickets)

Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah has been phenomenal with both the bat and ball. He has racked up three half-centuries in as many games, having amassed 184 runs while striking at 191.67. He has also taken four wickets.

Syed Haider Shah (6 matches, 282 runs)

Syed Haider Shah has aggregated 282 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 177.36. He has smashed two hundreds already.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FM vs DGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah 184 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Syed Haider Shah 282 runs in 6 matches Waqas Ahmed Khan 135 runs in 4 innings Muhammad Azhar 9 wickets in 5 matches Tashfen Yasin 8 wickets in 5 matches

FM vs DGA match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders will be key in this fixture. Thus, the likes of Syed Haider Shah, Syed Hasnain Raza, Hameed Khan, Waqas Ahmed Khan, and Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah will be the ones to watch out for in the FM vs DGA game.

FM vs DGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

FM vs DGA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Syed Haider Shah (vc), Syed Hasnain Raza

Batters: Muhammad Hassan Tanveer, Hameed Khan, Waqas Ahmed Khan

All-rounders: Tahir Latif, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah (c)

Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Tashfen Yasin, Muhammad-Adeel Muhammad-Yameen

FM vs DGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FM vs DGA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah

Batters: Muhammad Hassan Tanveer, Hameed Khan, Adil Mirza, Waqas Ahmed Khan (vc)

All-rounders: Tahir Latif, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah

Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar (c), Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Tashfen Yasin

