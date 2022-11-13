FM vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 30

The 30th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see Future Mattress squaring off against Emirates NBD CKT Club (FM vs ECC) on Sunday, November 13. The ICC Academy in Dubai will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Emirates NBD CKT Club have won one of their last two matches. Future Mattress, on the other hand, have won all of their last four games and will be keen to continue their winning streak in the tournament.

Emirates NBD CKT Club will give it their all to win this match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, Future Mattress have a better squad and are expected to come out on top.

FM vs ECC Match Details

The 30th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 13 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FM vs ECC, Match 30, ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy in Dubai looks decen and there will be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the International Warriors and Pacific Group, where a total of 382 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

FM vs ECC Form Guide

FM - Won all of their last four matches.

ECC - Won one of their last two matches.

FM vs ECC Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates for Future Mattress heading into this game.

Rohan Mustafa ©, Adil Mirza, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Wasi Shah (wk), Muhammad Uzair Khan, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Tahir Latif, Saif Janjua, Imran Khan.

ECC Playing XI

No injury updates for Emirates NBD CKT Club heading into this game.

Muhammad Yasir ©, Mohammad Shahir (wk), Muhammad Imran, Santosh Pillai, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Anuj Thakur, Vaibhahv Singh, Akhlaq Haider, Mubashir Bukhari, Chakura Raveen, Lahiru Malwatta.

FM vs ECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shah

S Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper option for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping.

M Shahir is another good option for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team.

Batters

A Haidar

V Singh and A Haidar are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. M Yasir has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good option to consider.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and S Pillai are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this game. They are set to bat in the top order and are also expected to complete their quota of four overs.

T Latif is another good option for you to add to your fantasy team.

Bowlers

M Azhar

The top bowler picks for this game are H Ahmed and M Azhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

M Uzair is another good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team for this game.

FM vs ECC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

S Pillai

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Pillai the captain of your grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs ECC, Match 30

R Mustafa

A Haidar

S Shah

M Azhar

S Pillai

Future Mattress vs Emirates NBD CKT Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to provide opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in your team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Emirates NBD CKT Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Future Mattress vs Emirates NBD CKT Club Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shah, M Shahir.

Batters: A Haidar, M Yasir, V Singh.

All-rounders: R Mustafa, T Latif, S Pillai.

Bowlers: H Ahmed, M Azhar, M Uzair.

