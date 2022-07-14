FM vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 16th Match

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Hement Properties (HEP) in the 16th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Hement Properties are one of the weakest teams of the T10 league this year. They suffered significant defeats in both of their games so far.

However, Future Mattress, who defeated Brother Gas in their lone match by a margin of five wickets, are the strongest team in the T10 competition.

While Hement Properties will exert every effort to prevail and stay in the tournament, Future Mattress are a much stronger squad and are expected to win.

FM vs HEP Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

Saif Janjua (c), Amjad Gul, Aryan Lakra, Haider Ali, Tasawar Jammu, Sardar Bahzad, Syed Haider (wk), Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Mudassar, Abdul Ghaffar, Alishan Sharafu

HEP Playing XI

Saqib Ashraf, Moeez Waqar, Rishabh Khare, Haroon Altaf (wk), Ankit Sharma, Muhammad Farhan, Krishnan Balasubrama, Rakesh Rawat, Amit Negi, Taha Ahmed, Furqan Shafi

Match Details

FM vs HEP, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: July 14 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, making it simple for batters to score runs. Typically, games played on this field end with scores of 100 or more, as was the case in the first two games.

Another high-scoring game is what spectators may anticipate, as pacers don't do as well with the new ball. Given that bowling is somewhat simpler in the first innings, both teams would like to attempt to reach the target.

FM vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt H Altaf, who has excelled in previous matches. He will additionally score points for catches. A Shakoor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, R Rawat and A Gul are the two top batters to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is M Jaura. A Gul smashed 33 runs in just 20 balls in the last match against Brother Gas.

All-rounders

As M Mudassar and M Waqar will be batting in the top order and will also complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is A Negi.

Bowlers

K Balasubrama and M Farhan are the top selections for today's Dream11 team among bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the last innings. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is H Ali.

Top players to pick in FM vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

H Ali (FM)

K Balasubrama (HEP)

M Mudassar (FM)

Future Mattress vs Hement Properties: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Ali - Three wickets

K Balasubrama - Four wickets

M Mudassar - Two wickets

Future Mattress vs Hement Properties Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Altaf, A Gul, R Rawat, M Jaura, M Mudassar, M Waqar, A Negi, M Farhan, H Ali, K Balasubrama, F Shafi

Captain: M Mudassar Vice Captain: K Balasubrama

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Altaf, A Gul, R Rawat, M Jaura, M Mudassar, A Negi, M Farhan, H Ali, K Balasubrama, F Shafi, A Ghaffar

Captain: K Balasubrama Vice Captain: H Ali

