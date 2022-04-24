FM vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 11

The 11th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see Future Mattress (FM) take on HKZ Stars (HKZ) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Sunday.

Both Future Mattress and HKZ Stars started their campaigns with wins. While Future Mattress' depth and balance saw them through to a tricky victory, HKZ Stars' explosive batting came to the fore in what was a convincing win. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Future Mattress will start as the favorites, given their experience. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game awaits in Sharjah.

FM vs HKZ Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Naseer Akram, Qamar Awan, Alishan Sharafu, Saif Janjua (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Shoaib Laghari, Umair Ali, Zawar Farid, Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider and Muhammad Farazuddin.

HKZ XI

Haider Ali, Shaamil Ramzan, Kaif Ramzan (c), Saifullah Bangash (wk), Anas Mustafa, Farhan Nazar, Adeel Meo, Abdul Ghaffar, Khalil ur Rehman, Ali Raza and Salman Saleem.

Match Details

FM vs HKZ, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 23rd April 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Although this will be the second game of the day, the pitch should still be a good one to bat on. The batters will enjoy the bounce off the surface, with the dimensions of the ground also playing into their hands. There shouldn't be much movement off the surface, with a change of pace being crucial. Both teams will look to bat first and put a total on the board, with 100 being par in Sharjah.

Today’s FM vs HKZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Although Abdul Shakoor didn't bat in the previous game, he is a fine player in this format. Shakoor has ample T10 experience, having played for Delhi Bulls and Kerala Knights in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. With his explosive ability likely to have a say today, Shakoor is a good addition to your FM vs HKZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Khalil ur Rehman: Khalil ur Rehman was at his best in the last match, scoring a brilliant 28-ball 57 against Machos CC. Khalil has a reputation for scoring quick runs and given his form and ability, he is a must-have in your team.

All-rounder

Adeel Meo: Adeel Meo provides much-needed balance and depth to the Stars side in this format. Although his batting might take a backseat in, his variations are bound to come in handy on this surface. With Meo in decent form as well, he is one to watch out for today.

Bowler

Naseer Akram: Naseer Akram was in decent rhythm in the previous game, returning with figures of 1/16 in his two overs against Kabul Zalmi. His swing-bowling prowess has often served FM well and with the conditions likely to suit his skill-set, one can bank on him to deliver the goods again.

Top 3 best players to pick in FM vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Meo (HKZ)

Umair Ali (FM)

Anas Mustafa (HKZ)

Important stats for FM vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farazuddin - 2 wickets in previous match, Average: 4.00

Umair Ali - 2 wickets in previous match, Average: 6.00

Kaif Ramzan - 3 wickets in previous match, Average: 5.00

FM vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

FM vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shakoor, U Ali, A Mustafa, K ur Rehman, A Sharafu, A Meo, M Farazuddin, K Ramzan, Z Farid, N Akram and A Ghaffar.

Captain: A Shakoor. Vice-captain: K Ramzan.

FM vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, U Ali, F Nazar, K ur Rehman, A Sharafu, A Meo, M Farazuddin, K Ramzan, Z Farid, N Akram and A Raza.

Captain: K Ramzan. Vice-captain: U Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar