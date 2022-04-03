FM vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 15

The 15th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will see Future Mattress (FM) take on HKZ Stars (HKZ) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Sunday.

Future Mattress have been one of the teams to beat in the competition with a resourceful squad to fall back on. With the likes of Abdul Shakoor and Muhammad Usman in their ranks, they will start as the clear favorites. However, they face HKZ Stars, who have given a decent account of themselves in the tournament. Although they did lose their previous game, HKZ Stars will be keen to return to winning ways, making for a cracking game in Sharjah.

FM vs HKZ Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Saif Janjua, Muhammad Usman (c), Alishan Sharafu, Qaman Awan, Sardar Bahzad, Sultan Ahmed, Tahir Latif, Naseer Akram and Shahid Nawaz

HKZ XI

Asim Nasir, Shaamil Ramzan, Kaif Ramzan (c), Safiullah Bangash (wk), Anas Mustafa, Farhan Nazar, Adeel Meo, Abdul Ghaffar, Asad Ullah, Ali Raza and Salman Saleem

Match Details

FM vs HKZ, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 3rd April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Sharjah with the pacers likely to get some help early on. The batters will look to ride the storm against the new ball and get out of the powerplay phase unscathed. As the match progresses, the pitch should ease out and allow batters to play their shots freely. The spinners could get some help as well, but the square boundary dimensions go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s FM vs HKZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Abdul Shakoor was brilliant in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire fifty at the top of the order. Apart from his obvious batting talent, Shakoor is decent behind the stumps as well, making him a good addition to your FM vs HKZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alishan Sharafu: Alishan Sharafu has enjoyed a good spell with the national team over the last few months, impressing with both the bat and ball. With ample experience under his belt, Sharafu should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ghaffar Abdul: Ghaffar Abdul had a decent outing in his previous game, chipping in with both the bat and ball. While the conditions should help him. Abdul, being one of HKZ Stars' main players, should be a must-have in your FM vs HKZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ali Raza: Ali Raza picked up three wickets in the previous game, impressing with his control and accuracy in the middle overs. While the youngster is expected to bat in the lower-middle order, Raza's bowling exploits should make him a fine pick in your FM vs HKZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in FM vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor (FM)

Alishan Sharafu (FM)

Ali Raza (HKZ)

Important stats for FM vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor - 62 runs in 1 match, Average: 62.00

Farhan Nazar - 59 runs in 2 matches, Average: 59.00

Sultan Ahmed - 3 wickets in 1 match, Average: 4.66

FM vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

FM vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shakoor, S Bangash, A Sharafu, S Ramzan, M Usman, T Latif, Z Farid, A Ghaffar, A Meo, S Nawaz and A Raza.

Captain: A Shakoor. Vice-captain: S Ramzan.

FM vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, A Nasir, A Sharafu, S Ramzan, M Usman, T Latif, Z Farid, F Nazar, A Meo, S Nawaz and A Raza.

Captain: A Shakoor. Vice-captain: Z Farid.

