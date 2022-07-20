FM vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Final

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Interglobe Marine (IGM) in the final match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the league stage as well as the playoffs. Future Mattress won their semi-final match against The Vision Shipping by six wickets. Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, won their semi-final match against Brother Gas by 71 runs.

It will be a neck-to-neck competition between the two teams for the ultimate silverware. However, Future Mattress are a much stronger squad and are expected to win the game.

FM vs IGM Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Ansar Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Mudassar, Syed Haider, Tasawar Jammu (c), Umair Ali, Ali Raza, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Ikram Jaura

IGM Playing XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Yasir Kaleem (wk), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Sandeep Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran

Match Details

FM vs IGM, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Final

Date and Time: July 20, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, making it simple for batters to score runs. This wicket has produced high-scoring games with scores of 100 or more, as was the case in the first two games. Another high-scoring game is what spectators may anticipate, as pacers don't do as well with the new ball.

Given that bowling is somewhat simpler in the first innings, both teams would like to attempt to reach the target.

FM vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is S Singh, who has excelled in previous matches. He will additionally score points for catches. He smashed 62 runs in 24 balls in the match against the Rajkot Thunder.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, Asif Khan and H Khan are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is A Khan. He smashed 48 runs in just 17 balls in the match against Colatta Chocolates.

All-rounders

As A Gul and T Riyasat will bat in the top order and also complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is R Mustafa.

Bowlers

U Ali and H Ali are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the last innings. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is M Zahid.

Top players to pick in FM vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

A Gul (FM)

Asif Khan (IGM)

H Ali (FM)

Future Mattress vs Interglobe Marine Important stats for Dream11 team

A Gul - 137 runs and five wickets

H Ali - Eight wickets

Asif Khan - 29 runs and two wickets

Future Mattress vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Singh, Y Kaleem, S Shah, Asif Khan, H Khan, A Khan, A Gul, T Riyasat, U Ali, M Zahid, H Ali

Captain: A Gul Vice Captain: H Ali

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Singh, Y Kaleem, Asif Khan, A Mumtaz, A Khan, A Gul, R Mustafa, T Riyasat, H Bharwal, M Zahid, H Ali

Captain: A Gul Vice Captain: Asif Khan

