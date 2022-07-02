FM vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Final

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Interglobe Marine (IGM) in the final match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the playoff matches as Future Mattress won their semi-final match against PSM-XI by 7 wickets. Interglobe Marine won their semi-final match against Fair Deal Defenders by 9 wickets.
Interglobe Marine will give it their all to win the finals match and be named the winner of the tournament, but Future Mattress is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Future Mattress.
FM vs IGM Probable Playing XI
FM Playing XI
Dyer Shah (wk), Muhammad Mudassar, Ansar Khan, Usman-II, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Tahir Latif, Zawar Faridi
IGM Playing XI
Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Attaullah
Match Details
FM vs IGM, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Final
Date and Time: 2nd July 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.
The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.
FM vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Y Kaleem, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 55 runs in just 21 balls in the last match against Fair Deal Defenders.
Batters
A Sharafu and B Hameed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Usman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 63 runs in just 24 balls in the match against the Rajkot Thunder.
All-rounders
R Mustafa and A Lakra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Mustafa smashed 68 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match against PSM-XI.
Bowlers
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mumtaz and H Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Ghaffar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
Top players to pick in FM vs IGM Dream11 prediction team
R Mustafa (FM)
A Ghaffar (FM)
A Lakra (FM)
Future Mattress vs Interglobe Marine: Important stats for Dream11 team
R Mustafa - 169 runs and 9 wickets
A Ghaffar - 65 runs and 10 wickets
A Mumtaz - 8 wickets
Future Mattress vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)
Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, A Sharafu, B Hameed, M Usman, R Mustafa, A Lakra, T Riyasat, S Khan, A Mumtaz, A Ghaffar, H Ali
Captain: R Mustafa Vice Captain: A Ghaffar
Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, A Sharafu, B Hameed, M Usman, R Mustafa, A Lakra, T Riyasat, U Ali, A Mumtaz, A Ghaffar, H Ali
Captain: R Mustafa Vice Captain: B Hameed