FM vs INW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 20

Future Mattress (FM) will lock horns with the International Warriors (INW) in match 20 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Saturday (November 5) at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at FM vs INW Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The International Warriors have lost both of their last two games and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. Future Mattress, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches.

The International Warriors will give it their all to win the match but Future Mattress are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs INW Match Details

The 20th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 5 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs INW, Match 20

Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Rajkot Thunder and The Vision Shipping, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

FM vs INW Form Guide

FM - W W W

INW - L L

FM vs INW Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Syed Wasi Shah (wk), Yasir Kaleem, Saif Janjua, Hameed Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Shoaib Laghari, Rohan Mustafa (c), Tahir Latif, Matiullah Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Umair Ali.

INW Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nizakat Ali (wk), Diyon Stouter, Haseeb Lashari, Javed Siddiqi (c), Samay Mishra, Husein Juzar, Gayan Randiligama, Lucky Abbas, Shayan Khan, Varun Kumar-I, Usman Azim.

FM vs INW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem (3 matches, 87 runs)

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Shah is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

H Khan (3 matches, 52 runs)

T Jayasinghe and H Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Thilakahetti has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

R Mustafa (3 matches, 120 runs, 2 wickets)

U Ali and R Mustafa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Steyn is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Azhar (3 matches, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Uzair and M Azhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Nair is another good pick for today's match.

FM vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. Mustafa has already smashed 120 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

M Azhar

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make M Azhar the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in death overs. He has already taken eight wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs INW, Match 20

R Mustafa 120 runs and 2 wickets 253 points Y Kaleem 87 runs 120 points M Azhar 8 wickets 276 points M Uzair 33 runs and 3 wickets 138 points U Ali 39 runs and 3 wickets 153 points

Future Mattress vs International Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem, S Shah.

Batters: H Khan, S Thilakahetti, T Jayasinghe.

All-rounders: T Steyn, U Ali, R Mustafa.

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Azhar, R Nair.

Future Mattress vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem.

Batters: H Khan, S Thilakahetti, T Jayasinghe, Asif Khan.

All-rounders: T Steyn, Z Ameer, R Mustafa.

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Azhar, H Luqman.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes