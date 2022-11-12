FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 29

The 29th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see Future Mattress (FM) squaring off against Karwan CC (KWN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, November 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Karwan CC have won two of their last five matches. Future Mattress, on the other hand, have won all of their last four games and will be eager to keep their winning streak going in the tournament.

Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament but Future Mattress have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs KWN Match Details

The 29th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on November 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs KWN, Match 29

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Interglobe Marine and Pacific Group, where a total of 427 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

FM vs KWN Form Guide

FM - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

KWN - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

FM vs KWN Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Malik, Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Khayam Khan (wk), Safeer Tariq, Wasi Shah, Umair Ali.

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Babar Iqbal ©, Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ghulam Murtaza, Nadir Hussain, Moazzam Hayat, Qamar Awan, Salman Saleem, Tariq Mehmood, Waqas Ali, Saif Ghauri.

FM vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shah

S Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. F Khalil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Sharafu

T Mehmood and A Sharafu are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and A Hamza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. U Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Azhar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ahmed and M Azhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Iqbal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FM vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

A Sharafu

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make A Sharafu the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs KWN, Match 29

R Mustafa

A Sharafu

M Azhar

A Hamza

S Shah

Future Mattress vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shah, F Khalil.

Batters: A Sharafu, T Mehmood, K Khan.

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Hamza, U Ali.

Bowlers: S Ahmed, M Azhar, B Iqbal.

Future Mattress vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shah, F Khalil.

Batters: A Sharafu, T Mehmood, K Khan.

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Hamza, M Farazuddin.

Bowlers: S Ghauri, M Azhar, B Iqbal.

