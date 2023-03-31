FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 11

Future Mattress (FM) will square off against Karwan Cricket Club (KWN) in the 11th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

Future Mattress have been in great form so far in the competition. They have won both the games that they have played so far. They won their first match by a margin of 59 runs against Arqum Cricket Club and followed that up with a 93-run win over Our Souq Cricket Club.

Karwan CC also couldn’t have asked for a better start to the tournament. They demolished SRK Diesel Trading by 126 runs and will look to keep their winning run going.

FM vs KWN Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. The match is set to commence at 12.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs KWN, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 11

Date and Time: April 01, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FM vs KWN Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Ground has been a good surface to bat on. Teams have put up high totals. Spinners are expected to have a lot of say in this game.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 133.75

Average second innings score: 83.5

FM vs KWN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Future Mattress: W-W

Karwan Cricket Club: W

FM vs KWN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Ansh Tandon, Saif Janjua, Ali Abid, Adil Mirza, Fayyaz Ahmed(C), Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Shahnawaz Khan, Rohan Mustafa, and Dawood Ejaz.

Karwan Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Karwan Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Moazzam Hayat, Bilal Cheema, Babar Iqbal (c), Waqas Ali Jutt, Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali, Ameer Hamza, Tariq Mehmood, Qamar Awan, Zahid Ali, and Sheraz Ahmed.

FM vs KWN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Shah (2 matches, 17 runs and 2 wickets)

S Shah could prove to be an amazing wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 212.50 and has also taken two wickets so far.

Top Batter pick

M Usman (2 matches, 72 runs, Strike Rate: 232.26)

M Usman has batted well and has been in good form for his side. He has slammed 72 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 232.26.

Top All-rounder pick

T Mehmood (1 match, 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 2.67)

T Mehmood has been very good with the ball and leads his team when it comes to taking wickets. He has scalped three wickets at a strike rate of 2.67.

Top Bowler pick

Z Ahmed (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)

Z Ahmed has also supported T Mehmood. He has taken two wickets in the only match he’s played so far and has an economy rate of 5.00.

FM vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Laghari

S Laghari has been in great form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has smacked 114 runs in two games at an average of 114 and has a strike rate of 237.50.

Laghari has also taken a wicket and he should definitely be the captaincy choice for your FM vs KWN Deram11 Fantasy Team.

T Latif

T Latif, similarly, has been on fire with the ball in hand. In just two matches, he has wreaked havoc and has taken five wickets at a wonderful average of 3.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Laghari 114 runs and 1 wicket 218 points T Latif 5 wickets 177 points M Usman 72 runs 127 points T Mehmood 3 wickets 117 points Q Awan 67 runs 110 points

FM vs KWN match expert tips

S Laghari has been in phenomenal touch with the bat and is extremely difficult to stop. He will be looking to continue his wonderful form.

FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

FM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Shah

Batter: M Usman, Q Awan, W Ali, F Ahmed

All-rounder: S Laghari, T Mehmood, Z Ali

Bowler: T Latif, Z Ahmed, S Ghauri

FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

FM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Shah

Batter: M Usman, Q Awan, W Ali

All-rounder: S Laghari, T Mehmood, Z Ali, D Ejaz

Bowler: T Latif, Z Ahmed, S Ghauri

