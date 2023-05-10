FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023, Semi-final 1

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Karwan CC (KWN) in the first semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs KWN Dream11 prediction.

Both teams are still unbeaten in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023, winning three games each.

While Future Mattress beat Z Games Strikers, CSS Group, and Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Karwan CC beat Our Souq Cricket Club, DCC Starlets, and Arqum Cricket Club.

FM vs KWN, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023

The first semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 between Future Mattress and Karwan CC will be played on May 10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs KWN, 1st semi-final, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023

Date & Time: May 10th 2023, 10 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

FM vs KWN Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has usually been on the slower side, with spinners tasting good success at the venue. However, the short boundaries will aid the batters and a relatively high-scoring game could be on the cards.

FM vs KWN Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Future Mattress: W, W, W

Karwan CC: W, W, W

FM vs KWN Probable Playing 11 today

Future Mattress Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI: Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor, Dawood Ejaz, Nasir Faraz, Usman Khan, Umair Ali, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Usman-II, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Rohid.

Karwan CC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Karwan CC Probable Playing XI: Furqan Khalil, Qamar Awan, Moazzam Hayat, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Afzal-I, Abuzar Tariq, Tariq Mehmood, Sheraz Piya, Saif Ali-Ghauri, Babar Iqbal, Salman Saleem-I

Today’s FM vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Afzal-I (4 matches, 158 runs)

Muhammad Afzal-I has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 158 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 195.06 with the aid of 10 sixes and 12 fours.

Top Batter Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (4 matches, 178 runs, 4 wickets)

Fayyaz Ahmed has amassed 178 runs at a strike rate of 143.55, getting dismissed only twice. In the only game he bowled, Ahmed took four wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Qamar Awan (4 matches, 116 runs, 3 wickets)

Qamar Awan has made vital all-round contributions in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023. He has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 154.67. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with three scalps.

Top Bowler Pick

Babar Iqbal (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Babar Iqbal has been in top form with the ball. The off-spinner has returned with five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.92.

FM vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

Usman Khan (2 matches, 76 runs, 5 wickets)

Usman Khan has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 143.40 and has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.63 in two Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 matches.

Abuzar Tariq (3 matches, 144 runs, 3 wickets)

Abuzar Tariq has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 144 runs at a strike rate of 205.71 in addition to taking three wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Usman Khan 76 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Fayyaz Ahmed 178 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Qamar Awan 116 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Abuzar Tariq 144 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Babar Iqbal 5 wickets in 3 matches

FM vs KWN match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and impact all-rounders in their ranks, The likes of Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abuzar Tariq, Qamar Awan, and Nasir Faraz will be the ones to watch out for in the FM vs KWN game.

FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Afzal-I

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Abuzar Tariq (vc), Moazzam Hayat

All-rounders: Usman Khan (c), Qamar Awan, Nasir Faraz, Umair Ali

Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Babar Iqbal, Salman Saleem-I

FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Afzal-I

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed (c), Abuzar Tariq, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Furqan Khalil

All-rounders: Usman Khan, Qamar Awan (vc), Nasir Faraz

Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Babar Iqbal, Muhammad Rohid

