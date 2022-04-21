FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 6

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) in the sixth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Both teams are in Pool C of the tournament. Future Mattress had a wonderful Sharjah Ramadan T20 campaign, where they reached the final. They were beaten by Interglobe Marine despite batting well in the first innings. Meanwhile, Kabul Zalmi Live Star haven’t had a great run of form recently. They will hope for improved performances under captain Abdul Lateef.

FM vs KZLS Probable Playing XIs

FM

Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor, Qaman Awan, Rohan Mustafa (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Umair Ali, Shoaib Laghari, Sultan Ahmad, Shahid Nawaz.

KZLS

Muhammed Dawood, Amjad Khan, Muhammad Gul, Sagheer Afridi, Abdul Lateef, Muhammad Bilal, Wasim Akram, Noor Ayobi, Irfan Ullah-I, Abdul Khaliq, Rafeeq Zaman.

Match Details

Match: FM vs KZLS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 6.

Date and Time: April 22, 2022; 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce, so batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 runs is expected to be par

Today’s FM vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shakur has been in top form for Future Mattress. He is an explosive top-order batter, who has amassed 2546 runs in 98 games.

Batters

A Khan is another splendid player who can wreak havoc with the bat. He will be expected to get a big knock here.

All-rounders

R Mustafa is a popular name in UAE cricket circles, where he has a lot of experience. He has scored 3286 runs and has also scalped 160 wickets in 149 games. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

U Rehman is a key bowler who will be eager to have a major say in this game. He has picked up 109 wickets in 132 games and has also scored 1237 runs.

Five best players to pick in FM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa (FM)

Z Farid (FM)

A Khan (KZLS)

A Shakoor (FM)

M Bilal (KZLS).

Key stats for FM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa: 3286 runs and 160 wickets in 149 matches

A Shakoor: 2546 runs and 1 wicket in 98 matches

A Lateef: 371 runs and 44 wickets in 58 matches

M Usman: 2607 runs and 5 wickets in 104 matches

U Rehman: 1237 runs and 109 wickets in 132 matches.

FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction

FM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shakoor, A Khan, M Gul, M Usman, A Lateef, M Bilal, R Mustafa, Z Farid, N Akram, T Latif, U Rehman.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice-Captain: Z Farid.

FM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, M Dawood, A Khan, M Gul, M Usman, A Lateef, R Mustafa, Z Farid, N Akram, T Latif, S Laghari.

Captain: A Shakoor. Vice-Captain: A Lateef.

