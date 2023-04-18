FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 9

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Kabul Zalmi (KZLS) in the ninth match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (April 18). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs KZLS Dream 11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Kabul Zalmi lost to CSS Group by 72 runs after scoring 83 runs in response to a target of 156 in their previous game. They are yet to win a match in the tournament, so they'll be looking to improve as a team in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Future Mattress defeated the Z Games Strikers by five wickets, with Fayyaz Ahmed and Wasi Shah shining with the bat while chasing, scoring 54 and 42 runs, respectively. They will look to extend their winning streak to two games in the upcoming match.

FM vs KZLS Match Details

The ninth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 18 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday at 09:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs KZLS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 9

Date and Time: April 18 2023, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

FM vs KZLS Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. Batting first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 153

Average 2nd innings score: 145

FM vs KZLS Form Guide (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

FM: W

KZLS: L

FM vs KZLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Dawood ljaz, Fayyaz Ahme Imran Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Usman (c), Wasi Shah, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali, Zawar Farid, Shahzad Adil

KZLS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KZLS Probable Playing 11

Abdul Lateef (c), Rafeeq Zaman, Abdulhaq Lala, Abdullah Khan, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Niaz Khan, Wasim Akram, Yasir Khan, Riaz Khaliq, Zainullah Zain, Saifullah Noor

Today's FM vs KZLS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Syed Shah (1 match, 42 runs)

Syed Shah seems to be batting well. The young wicketkeeper-batter has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 135.48 in one game in the competition.

Top Batter Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (1 match, 54 runs)

Fayyaz Ahmed looked solid with the bat, amassing a fine 54 from 39 at a strike rate of 138.46 in the first game against the Z Games Strikers.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdul Lateef (1 match, 12 runs & 2 wickets, E.R: 10.50)

Abdul Lateef has done well with both the bat and the ball this season, picking up two wickets and scoring 12 runs in one match. He is Kabul Zalmi's go-to bowler in the middle overs, making him a good pick for today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Shahzad Adil (1 match, Two wickets, E.R: 5.00)

Adil has done exceptionally well with the ball in the tournament so far, taking two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.00. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

FM vs KZLS match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Abdul Haq Lala

Lala has been in top form with the ball. The experienced all-rounder has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 8.00. He hasn't had enough opportunities with the bat in the tournament, but he has the ability to make an impact, so picking him as the captain's choice would be sensible.

Niaz Khan

Niaz Khan looked in solid touch with the ball in the last game against CSS Group. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in one game.

5 Must-pick Players for FM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wasim Akram

Yasir Khan

Mohammad Azhar

Muhammad Usman

Riaz Khaliq

FM vs KZLS match expert tips, Match 9th

Abdul Lateef could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He could be a valuable pick for your FM vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team.

FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League

FM vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Syed Shah

Batters: Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: M Azhar, Abdul Lateef, Niaz Khan, Abdul Lala

Bowlers: Z Faird, R Khaliq, Wasim Akram, S Adil

FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

FM vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Syed Shah, M Gurbaz

Batters: Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: M Azhar, Abdul Lateef, Niaz Khan, Abdul Lala

Bowlers: Z Faird, Wasim Akram, S Adil

Poll : 0 votes