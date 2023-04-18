FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 9

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Kabul Zalmi (KZLS) in the ninth match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (April 18). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs KZLS Dream 11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Kabul Zalmi lost to CSS Group by 72 runs after scoring 83 runs in response to a target of 156 in their previous game. They are yet to win a match in the tournament, so they'll be looking to improve as a team in the upcoming games.
Meanwhile, Future Mattress defeated the Z Games Strikers by five wickets, with Fayyaz Ahmed and Wasi Shah shining with the bat while chasing, scoring 54 and 42 runs, respectively. They will look to extend their winning streak to two games in the upcoming match.
FM vs KZLS Match Details
The ninth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 18 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday at 09:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
FM vs KZLS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 9
Date and Time: April 18 2023, 09:00 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
FM vs KZLS Pitch Report
The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. Batting first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches Won by team batting first: 2
Matches Won by team bowling first: 3
Average 1st innings score: 153
Average 2nd innings score: 145
FM vs KZLS Form Guide (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)
FM: W
KZLS: L
FM vs KZLS probable playing 11s for today’s match
FM Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
FM Probable Playing 11
Abdul Shakoor (wk), Dawood ljaz, Fayyaz Ahme Imran Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Usman (c), Wasi Shah, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali, Zawar Farid, Shahzad Adil
KZLS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
KZLS Probable Playing 11
Abdul Lateef (c), Rafeeq Zaman, Abdulhaq Lala, Abdullah Khan, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Niaz Khan, Wasim Akram, Yasir Khan, Riaz Khaliq, Zainullah Zain, Saifullah Noor
Today's FM vs KZLS Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Syed Shah (1 match, 42 runs)
Syed Shah seems to be batting well. The young wicketkeeper-batter has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 135.48 in one game in the competition.
Top Batter Pick
Fayyaz Ahmed (1 match, 54 runs)
Fayyaz Ahmed looked solid with the bat, amassing a fine 54 from 39 at a strike rate of 138.46 in the first game against the Z Games Strikers.
Top All-rounder Pick
Abdul Lateef (1 match, 12 runs & 2 wickets, E.R: 10.50)
Abdul Lateef has done well with both the bat and the ball this season, picking up two wickets and scoring 12 runs in one match. He is Kabul Zalmi's go-to bowler in the middle overs, making him a good pick for today's game.
Top Bowler Pick
Shahzad Adil (1 match, Two wickets, E.R: 5.00)
Adil has done exceptionally well with the ball in the tournament so far, taking two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.00. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.
FM vs KZLS match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Abdul Haq Lala
Lala has been in top form with the ball. The experienced all-rounder has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 8.00. He hasn't had enough opportunities with the bat in the tournament, but he has the ability to make an impact, so picking him as the captain's choice would be sensible.
Niaz Khan
Niaz Khan looked in solid touch with the ball in the last game against CSS Group. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in one game.
5 Must-pick Players for FM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wasim Akram
Yasir Khan
Mohammad Azhar
Muhammad Usman
Riaz Khaliq
FM vs KZLS match expert tips, Match 9th
Abdul Lateef could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He could be a valuable pick for your FM vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team.
FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Syed Shah
Batters: Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed
All-rounders: M Azhar, Abdul Lateef, Niaz Khan, Abdul Lala
Bowlers: Z Faird, R Khaliq, Wasim Akram, S Adil
FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Syed Shah, M Gurbaz
Batters: Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed
All-rounders: M Azhar, Abdul Lateef, Niaz Khan, Abdul Lala
Bowlers: Z Faird, Wasim Akram, S Adil
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.