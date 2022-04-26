FM vs MCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 19

The 19th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see Future Mattress (FM) take on Machos CC (MCS) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Future Mattress has blown hot and cold in the T10 League so far with one win and loss apiece. They come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the HKZ Stars and will be keen to end the group stage with a much-needed win. They face a decent Machos CC side who have lost their only game in the tournament so far. Future Mattress will start as the clear favorites, with Rohan Mustafa holding the key. But with Machos CC also boasting a balanced roster, an entertaining game beckons in Sharjah.

FM vs MCS Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Naseer Akram, Rohan Mustafa (c), Alishan Sharafu, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Shoaib Laghari, Naseer Akram, Zawar Farid, Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Umair Ali and Muhammad Farazuddin.

MCS XI

Adeel Rana, Mohammed Arif, Ronnie Thomas (wk), Rajesh Vasundaran (c), Arshad Mohamemed, Vishnu S, Shiyad Meleveettil, Vishnu Anirudhan, Muhammad Fazil, Anil Pillai and Anwar Abdu.

Match Details

FM vs MCS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 26th April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Sharjah with there being little room for error for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one despite there being some movement for the bowlers early on. There likely won't be much help for the spinners, who will find it difficult to grip the ball due to dew. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90-100 being par in this format.

Today’s FM vs MCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Abdul Shakoor didn't have the best of outings against the HKZ Stars, batting lower down the order and failing to score big. However, he remains a viable option with the bat and given his ability behind the stumps as well, he is a good addition to your FM vs MCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Adeel Rana: Adeel Rana was at his best in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. Rana doubles up with the ball as well, adding value to the side and making him a must-have in your FM vs MCS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Rohan Mustafa is one of the biggest attractions in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, with his record and numbers speaking for themselves. While he is expected to bat at the top of the order, Mustafa is a genuine wicket-taking option and is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowler

Arshad Mohamemed: Arshad Mohamemed is a skilled bowler who adds value with his batting as well. Although he didn't have a great outing in the previous game, Arshad adds some much-needed balance and depth. Given his skill-set, he can be backed to put in a good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in FM vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

Arshad Mohamemed (MCS)

Muhammad Farazuddin (FM)

Adeel Rana (MCS)

Important stats for FM vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farazuddin - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 4.75

Naseer Akram - 22 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 244.44

Adeel Rana - 35(22) vs HKSZ Stars in the previous match

FM vs MCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

FM vs MCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shakoor, A Rana, M Usman, R Vasundaran, R Mustafa, A Sharafu, M Farazuddin, A Mohamemed, Z Farid, N Akram and V Anirudhan.

Captain: M Farazuddin. Vice-captain: R Mustafa.

FM vs MCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, A Rana, M Usman, R Vasundaran, R Mustafa, A Sharafu, M Farazuddin, A Mohamemed, Z Farid, N Akram and V Anirudhan.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice-captain: A Rana.

