FM vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 10

Future Mattress (FM) will face Mid-East Metals (MEM) in the tenth game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FM vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing XIs and pitch report.
Future Mattress are coming off a solid win over Pacific Group in their first game. They scored 190-7 after batting first before restricting their opponents to 182.
Meanwhile, Mid-East Metals beat Dubai Dare Devils by four wickets in their opener. They chased down a target of 170 in 16.2 overs and with four wickets to spare.
FM vs MEM Match Details, Match 10
The tenth game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 25 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
FM vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 10
Date and Time: October 25, 2022; 10:30 pm IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
FM vs MEM Pitch Report
The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be balanced, so both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance. Pacers should enjoy the movement on offer. Three of the last five games here have been won by by the team batting first.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Games won by team batting first: 3
Games won by team bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 213.8
Average second innings score: 191.6
FM vs MEM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Future Mattress: W
Mid-East Metals: W
FM vs MEM probable playing XIs for today’s match
Future Mattress Injury/Team News
No major injury update
Future Mattress Probable Playing XI
Syed Wasi Shah, Asif Khan, Shoaib Laghari, Hameed Khan, Rohan Mustafa(C), Touqeer Riyasat, Umair Ali, Yasir Kaleem, Asif Mumtaz, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muhammad Azri Azhar
Mid-East Metals Injury/Team News
No major injury update
Mid-East Metals Probable Playing XI
Awais Noor, Nouman Khan, Mannal Siddiqui, Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja(C), Tehran Khan, Basit Ali-I, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Haroon Altaf, Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal
FM vs MEM Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
A Ur Rehman (1 match, 36 runs, Strike Rate; 163.64)
Rehman could prove to be a handy choice in your fantasy team. He scored 36 in the first game at a strike rate of 163.64 and was also good behind the stumps.
Top Batter pick
F Awan (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 200)
Awan is in good form with the bat. He slammed 28 runs at a strike rate of 200, providing much needed impetus to his team's innings.
Top All-rounder pick
K Khawaja (1 match, 24 runs and 2 wickets)
Khawaja is an effective all-rounder for the Mid-East Metals team. He scored 24 in the first game, hitting two boundaries and a six, and also picked up two wickets.
Top Bowler pick
T Khan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)
Khan had a good outing with the ball in the first game. He scalped two wickets in four overs and had an economy rate of seven an over.
FM vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices
U Ali
Ali was in imperious form in the first game. He scored 39 at a strike rate of 185.71, striking one boundary and four maximums. He also scalped three wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick.
M Uzair Khan
Khan is a very reliable player. He smacked 33 at a strike rate of 300 in the first game and also scalped three wickets at an economy rate of six an over.
Five Must-picks with players stats for FM vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
FM vs MEM match expert tips
U Ali and M Uzair Khan have been in top form with both bat and ball and should be the first-choice captaincy pairing.
FM vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman, Y Kaleem
Batter: H Khan, F Awan, A Noor
All-rounder: U Ali, K Khawaja, A Anwaar
Bowler: M Uzair Khan, T Khan, B Ali
FM vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman, Y Kaleem
Batter: H Khan, F Awan, A Khan
All-rounder: U Ali, K Khawaja, R Mustafa
Bowler: M Uzair Khan, T Khan, B Ali
