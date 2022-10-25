FM vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 10

Future Mattress (FM) will face Mid-East Metals (MEM) in the tenth game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FM vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing XIs and pitch report.

Future Mattress are coming off a solid win over Pacific Group in their first game. They scored 190-7 after batting first before restricting their opponents to 182.

Meanwhile, Mid-East Metals beat Dubai Dare Devils by four wickets in their opener. They chased down a target of 170 in 16.2 overs and with four wickets to spare.

FM vs MEM Match Details, Match 10

The tenth game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 25 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: October 25, 2022; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FM vs MEM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be balanced, so both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance. Pacers should enjoy the movement on offer. Three of the last five games here have been won by by the team batting first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Games won by team batting first: 3

Games won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 213.8

Average second innings score: 191.6

FM vs MEM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Future Mattress: W

Mid-East Metals: W

FM vs MEM probable playing XIs for today’s match

Future Mattress Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI

Syed Wasi Shah, Asif Khan, Shoaib Laghari, Hameed Khan, Rohan Mustafa(C), Touqeer Riyasat, Umair Ali, Yasir Kaleem, Asif Mumtaz, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muhammad Azri Azhar

Mid-East Metals Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Mid-East Metals Probable Playing XI

Awais Noor, Nouman Khan, Mannal Siddiqui, Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja(C), Tehran Khan, Basit Ali-I, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Haroon Altaf, Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal

FM vs MEM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Ur Rehman (1 match, 36 runs, Strike Rate; 163.64)

Rehman could prove to be a handy choice in your fantasy team. He scored 36 in the first game at a strike rate of 163.64 and was also good behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

F Awan (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 200)

Awan is in good form with the bat. He slammed 28 runs at a strike rate of 200, providing much needed impetus to his team's innings.

Top All-rounder pick

K Khawaja (1 match, 24 runs and 2 wickets)

Khawaja is an effective all-rounder for the Mid-East Metals team. He scored 24 in the first game, hitting two boundaries and a six, and also picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

T Khan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

Khan had a good outing with the ball in the first game. He scalped two wickets in four overs and had an economy rate of seven an over.

FM vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

U Ali

Ali was in imperious form in the first game. He scored 39 at a strike rate of 185.71, striking one boundary and four maximums. He also scalped three wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick.

M Uzair Khan

Khan is a very reliable player. He smacked 33 at a strike rate of 300 in the first game and also scalped three wickets at an economy rate of six an over.

Five Must-picks with players stats for FM vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Uzair Khan 33 runs and 3 wickets 138 points U Ali 39 runs and 3 wickets 131 points K Khawaja 24 runs and 2 wickets 82 points T Khan 2 wickets 72 points A Ur Rehman 36 runs 68 points

FM vs MEM match expert tips

U Ali and M Uzair Khan have been in top form with both bat and ball and should be the first-choice captaincy pairing.

FM vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head to Head League

FM vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman, Y Kaleem

Batter: H Khan, F Awan, A Noor

All-rounder: U Ali, K Khawaja, A Anwaar

Bowler: M Uzair Khan, T Khan, B Ali

FM vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

FM vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman, Y Kaleem

Batter: H Khan, F Awan, A Khan

All-rounder: U Ali, K Khawaja, R Mustafa

Bowler: M Uzair Khan, T Khan, B Ali

