FM vs MLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 1

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Medsol Labs-Ghi CC (MLG) in quarter-final 1 of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Future Mattress have performed exceptionally well in this year's Bukhatir tournament and are currently the strongest team in the tournament. Medsol Labs-Ghi CC, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs.

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Future Mattress is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Future Mattress.

FM vs MLG Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

Dyer Shah (wk), Muhammad Mudassar, Ansar Khan, Usman-II, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Tahir Latif, Zawar Faridi

MLG Playing XI

Rizwan Azam (c), Fayyaz Ahmed, Maqsood Hussain, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Safeer Tariq (wk), Shahan Akram, Vibhor Shahi, Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Shabir Ali, Sunny Azam

Match Details

FM vs MLG, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: June 25, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. Pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball.

Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

FM vs MLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor, who played exceptionally well in the match against TVS, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 18 runs in just 11 balls and took one catch.

Batters

F Ahmed and M Hafiz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharafu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 51 runs in just 22 balls and took two wickets in the last match against RJT.

All-rounders

R Mustafa and S Akram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Mustafa smashed 37 runs in just 21 balls and took five wickets in the last match against TVS.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Azam and A Ghaffar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Jammu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FM vs MLG Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa (FM)

A Sharafu (FM)

S Akram (MLG)

FM vs MLG: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Akram - 91 runs and 5 wickets

R Mustafa - 37 runs and 7 wickets

A Sharafu - 103 runs and 2 wickets

FM vs MLG Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, A Sharafu, M Hafiz, F Ahmed, M Usman, R Mustafa, S Akram, A Malik, A Ghaffar, S Azam, T Jammu

Captain: R Mustafa Vice Captain: A Sharafu

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Shah, A Sharafu, M Hafiz, F Ahmed, M Usman, R Mustafa, S Akram, U Ali, A Ghaffar, S Azam, T Jammu

Captain: R Mustafa Vice Captain: S Akram.

