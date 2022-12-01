FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Match 28

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Pacific Group (PAG) in the 28th match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs PAG Dream11 prediction.

Future Mattress have been in top form in the CBFS T10 League 2022. They have played three complete matches so far, winning all three. Pacific Group have also fared well, winning two and losing one of their three completed games so far.

FM vs PAG, CBFS T10 League 2022

The 28th match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between Future Mattress and Pacific Group will be played on December 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs PAG, Match 28, CBFS T10 League 2022

Date & Time: December 1st 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

FM vs PAG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up high totals at the venue. We could witness another high-scoring encounter on Thursday.

FM vs PAG Probable Playing 11 today

Future Mattress team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI: Khayam Khan (wk), Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Adil Mirza, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Tasawar Jammu, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Azhar, Asif Hayat, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Mushtaq Ali.

Pacific Group team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pacific Group Probable Playing XI: Khalid Shah (wk), Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmad, Amjad Gul, Jiju Janardhanan (c), Muhammad Usman, Saqib Manshad, Rashid Habib Ullah, Mudassir Ghulam, Sajjad Murshad, Irfan Ullah-I.

Today’s FM vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khalid Shah (2 matches, 15 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

Khalid Shah has scored 15 runs in two innings while striking at 250. He has also taken two catches and affected one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Dawood Ejaz (3 matches, 142 runs)

Dawood Ejaz has been in excellent touch with the bat in the CBFS T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 142 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 229.03 with the aid of 16 fours and eight sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sajjad Murshad (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Sajjad Murshad has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.17. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Irfan Ullah-I (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Irfan Ullah-I has returned with five scalps in three encounters at an economy rate of 9.50 in the CBFS T10 League 2022

FM vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Haider Shah (3 matches, 166 runs)

Syed Haider Shah is currently the top run-scorer in the CBFS T10 League 2022 with 166 runs in three games at a strike rate of 218.42. He has smashed 13 sixes and eight fours.

Fayyaz Ahmad (3 matches, 123 runs)

Fayyaz Ahmad has been batting really well, having accumulated 123 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 205 with the help of 13 fours and six sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FM vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Syed Haider Shah 166 runs in 3 matches Dawood Ejaz 142 runs in 3 matches Fayyaz Ahmad 123 runs in 3 matches Sajjad Murshad 4 wickets in 3 matches Irfan Ullah-I 5 wickets in 3 matches

FM vs PAG match expert tips

With the CBFS T10 League 2022 being a high-scoring tournament, the top-order batters and big hitters will be key. The likes of Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Jiju Janardhanan, Fayyaz Ahmad, and Khalid Shah will be the ones to watch out for in the FM vs PAG game.

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah

Batters: Syed Haider Shah (c), Jiju Janardhanan, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmad (vc), Adil Mirza

All-rounders: Tahir Latif, Sajjad Murshad

Bowlers: Irfan Ullah-I, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Mushtaq Ali

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Khayam Khan

Batters: Amjad Gul (vc), Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz (c), Fayyaz Ahmad

All-rounders: Tahir Latif, Sajjad Murshad

Bowlers: Asif Hayat, Irfan Ullah-I, Muhammad Uzair-Khan

Poll : 0 votes